Dianne Taube Named Chairman and CEO of Taube Philanthropies, Ushering in a Bold New Era of Impact

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taube Philanthropies today announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously elected Dianne Taube as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, positioning one of California's most influential family foundations for its next chapter of transformative giving.

Dianne Taube, newly appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Taube Philanthropies

Previously serving as Vice Chairman and President, Dianne steps into the role of Chairman following the passing of her husband, Tad Taube, whose leadership shaped the organization's global philanthropic reach. For three decades, together with Tad, Dianne has been at the center of the foundation's strategic planning and instrumental in many of its most visible initiatives.

Now, as she takes the helm, Dianne brings a renewed focus on innovation, urgency, and measurable change.

"Dianne is not only deeply rooted in the foundation's history—she is the architect of its future," said Board Member Jeffrey Farber, CEO of the San Francisco-based Koret Foundation. "Her appointment signals both continuity and momentum. Her vision, determination, compassion and instinct for meaningful relationships uniquely position her to expand Taube Philanthropies' mission in ways that will resonate for generations."

Taube Philanthropies has supported groundbreaking initiatives spanning continents—from San Francisco's leading arts institutions to major cultural and historical projects in Europe. Under Dianne's leadership, the foundation is accelerating its investments in youth mental health, education, medical innovation, and Jewish life and culture, while pursuing new, high-impact collaborations in programs supporting civic life and public policy research.

"I'm honored to carry forward the philanthropic work that Tad and I built together," said Dianne Taube. "We have always believed in the power of partnership and in supporting ideas and institutions that give people – especially young people – the opportunity to live healthier, more hopeful, and more productive lives."

In recent years, Dianne has expanded the foundation's humanitarian efforts, mobilizing support for communities affected by natural disasters, including wildfire recovery in California and Hawaii. A longtime advocate for children and families, she champions initiatives that advance pediatric health, education, and wellness—particularly in underserved communities.

A Bay Area native, Dianne also brings a distinctive, community-driven approach to philanthropy through partnerships with professional sports organizations. Collaborations with the Golden State Warriors, San Jose Sharks, and San Francisco 49ers have transformed on-field success into meaningful funding for youth programs—turning moments of competition into opportunities for youth empowerment.

Dianne continues the foundation's commitment to enriching Bay Area Jewish life, particularly for families, through support for all six of the region's Jewish Community Centers. The Taubes have provided seminal support to university programs, endowing Stanford's Taube Center for Jewish Studies and the Taube Hillel House. At University of California Berkeley, they endowed the Taube Family Arthur Szyk Collection for UCB's Magnes Collection of Jewish Art and Life, the only Jewish museum housed at a public institution.

Among the foundation's major initiatives is Santa Clara University's Initiative for Student Well-Being, a pioneering model that integrates mental health care directly into campus life through embedded therapists, basic needs support, and substance-free housing. The program reflects Dianne's belief in proactive, accessible care for young people.

Taube Philanthropies is also preparing to unveil the Taube Family Carriage House and Automobile Gallery at the San Mateo County History Museum in Redwood City—a dynamic new cultural space designed to engage the community through exhibitions, events, and educational programming.

In San Francisco, the foundation recently helped bring back The Bay Lights, restoring the iconic installation to the city's skyline and reaffirming its dedication to public art and civic identity.

Dianne is deepening relationships with leading medical institutions, including Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford, where a transformative matching grant established the Taube Stem Cell Pediatric Cancer Research Fund. The initiative is advancing cutting-edge treatments that reduce reliance on toxic therapies and improve outcomes for children.

A longtime patron of the arts and civic life, Dianne has served on the San Francisco Opera board since 1998. She is a graduate of the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business and also serves as Chief Executive Officer of Taube Investments, overseeing a diverse real estate portfolio.

With Dianne Taube at the helm, Taube Philanthropies is not only continuing its legacy, it is redefining what modern philanthropy can achieve. Her appointment marks a pivotal transition in Bay Area philanthropy – placing a seasoned insider, with deep local ties, at the forefront of one of its most influential institutions.

ABOUT TAUBE PHILANTHROPIES

Taube Philanthropies is one of California's largest and most influential family foundations. For 30 years, the foundation has partnered with leading institutions and communities across the United States, Israel, and Poland to expand opportunity, advance knowledge, and strengthen civic and cultural life.

Its work spans medical research, education, youth mental health, heritage preservation, Jewish cultural renewal, and public policy grounded in core American values. Guided by a commitment to collaboration and impact, Taube Philanthropies works alongside partners to create meaningful, lasting change.

For more information, visit: www.taubephilanthropies.org

SOURCE Taube Philanthropies