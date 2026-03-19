DiBella Law Injury and Accident Lawyers Sponsors March to Change: Fight Night in Salem

SALEM, N.H., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DiBella Law Injury and Accident Lawyers is proud to announce its sponsorship of a full-year youth membership in support of Champions of Change, a nonprofit organization committed to empowering young people through fitness, mentorship, and leadership development. The sponsorship is part of the upcoming March to Change: Fight Night, hosted by LFG Fitness on Saturday, March 21, 2026.

The boxing event will be held at the Salem, NH Boys and Girls Club. Doors open at 5:00 PM, with the first fight starting at 6:00 PM. Guests can look forward to live boxing, food, drinks, music by DJ Lumi, and big raffles throughout the night. All proceeds from the event go directly to Champions of Change, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that gives local youth access to boxing, fitness programs, mentorship, and leadership training —to help build confidence, accountability, and resilience. The program is designed to be accessible to all youth, regardless of financial circumstances, ensuring that every participant has a positive environment, strong role models, and a pathway to personal growth and long-term success.

"Supporting the next generation is something we care deeply about," said Chris DiBella of DiBella Law. "Champions of Change is doing real, meaningful work in this community, and we are glad to be a part of it."

Tickets are on sale now. General admission is $30. Third-row seats are $40, second-row seats are $50, and front-row seats are $60.

DiBella Law is proud to sponsor Champions of Change Fight Night. It will be an exciting evening that brings the community together while supporting programs that mentor and empower local youth through boxing, fitness, and leadership. Events like this help provide equipment, coaching, and opportunities that build confidence, discipline, and positive direction for the next generation.

Learn more about LFG Fitness and the owner, Chris DaVeiga, in DiBella Law's recent podcast episode: Getting Personal with Chris DaVeiga of LFG Fitness

Event Details:

What: Fight Night

When: Saturday, March 21, 2026 | Doors at 5:00 PM | First Fight at 6:00 PM

Where: Salem, NH Boys and Girls Club 3 Geremonty Dr, Salem, NH 03079

Tickets: GA $30 | Third Row $40 | Second Row $50 | Front Row $60

Benefiting: Champions of Change (501(c)(3))

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact [email protected] .

Learn more about LFG Fitness and Champions of Change on their websites.

About DiBella Law

DiBella Law Injury and Accident Lawyers is a personal injury law firm serving Massachusetts and New Hampshire, founded in 2004 by attorney Christopher DiBella. With over 20 years of experience, the firm has recovered millions of dollars in settlements for injury victims. DiBella Law takes a client-first approach, combining compassionate support with skilled legal representation. The firm operates on a no-fee unless they win policy and offers a free consultation, making quality legal help available to anyone hurt due to someone else's negligence.

SOURCE DiBella Law Injury and Accident Lawyers