DiBella Law Injury & Accident Lawyers Named Premier Sponsor of Agganis Arena at Boston University

BOSTON, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DiBella Law Injury & Accident Lawyers is proud to announce its new partnership as the premier sponsor of Agganis Arena at Boston University. Agganis Arena is a venue that holds deep personal and community significance for our firm and its founder, Attorney Christopher DiBella.

For Christopher DiBella, this sponsorship is much more than a marketing partnership, it's a homecoming. A proud Boston University alumnus, Christopher earned his undergraduate degree at BU before going on to establish one of Boston's most respected personal injury law firms. His connection to BU runs deep, and that tradition continues: two of his children are now attending Boston University, following in their father's footsteps.

"It's exciting! BU is part of my story," said DiBella. "Partnering with Agganis Arena felt like the perfect way to give back to a place that means so much to me, my family, and get our name out there in the community."

As lifelong locals, the DiBella family and the DiBella Law legal team are committed to supporting the communities where they live and work. Sponsoring Agganis Arena, the heart of BU athletics, and one of the region's premier entertainment destinations, was a natural fit.

A Partnership Built on Community and Engagement

As the premier personal injury law firm sponsor for Agganis Arena, DiBella Law is excited to collaborate with BU on a variety of fan engagement initiatives throughout the year. Over the next six months, the partnership will feature several exclusive giveaways and loyalty campaigns designed to celebrate the BU community and enhance the fan experience.

The first of these initiatives kicks off this fall with "Hocktober Fest" – October Loyalty Campaign. Throughout the month of October, Agganis Arena will host seven home hockey games every Friday and Saturday. Fans who attend all seven games will receive an exclusive BU Hockey-themed pint glass. The campaign is designed to reward loyal fans while driving excitement, energy, and attendance throughout the season.

By aligning with these community-driven events, DiBella Law continues to strengthen its connection to Boston's sports culture while giving fans something meaningful to take home—a reminder of both their team pride and the firm's commitment to the local community.

November 22 vs. Northeastern – Community & Giving Back Night

As Thanksgiving approaches, Agganis Arena and DiBella Law will join forces for a special Community & Giving Back theme night. Fans are encouraged to participate in a food and toy drive, with a police cruiser parked in the main lobby collecting toys for families in need. This event highlights the power of compassion and community during the holiday season. The same values that DiBella Law proudly upholds through its ongoing local initiatives and commitment to helping others.

January 10 vs. UMass – Youth Hockey Night

In celebration of the next generation of players and fans, Agganis Arena and DiBella Law will host Youth Hockey Night, featuring a "Mystery Bags" giveaway and a warm welcome for newly accepted BU students. As part of this initiative, DiBella Law and Agganis Arena will donate 100 tickets and a pregame skate experience to a deserving youth hockey team, creating an unforgettable night for young athletes who share a love for the game. This event embodies the spirit of teamwork, mentorship, and community.

February 6 vs. UMaine – "Do You Believe in Miracles?" Night

Few moments in sports history resonate as deeply as the 1980 "Miracle on Ice," and Agganis Arena will honor that legacy with a special BU Olympic Night featuring Mike Eruzione, the captain of that legendary team and a proud BU alumnus. Fans will receive a commemorative BUSA pin and poster featuring the DiBella Law logo, followed by an autograph session with Eruzione himself. For Christopher DiBella, this event represents a celebration of perseverance, pride, and the power of believing in something bigger than yourself. It's a fitting tribute to BU's history and the enduring spirit of its community.

DiBella Law–Proud BU Alumnus & Sponsor

Founded by Attorney Christopher DiBella, DiBella Law Injury & Accident Lawyers has spent more than two decades representing clients throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The firm focuses on personal injury, motor vehicle accidents, premises liability, work injuries, and wrongful death cases, helping victims and their families rebuild after serious injuries.

For over 20 years, DiBella Law has had a reputation for its aggressive advocacy, compassionate client care, and proven results. The firm has recovered millions of dollars in verdicts and settlements on behalf of injury victims across the region. From complex trucking accidents to catastrophic injury claims, DiBella Law brings a deep understanding of Massachusetts law and a steadfast commitment to justice.

With offices conveniently located in Boston, Methuen, Burlington, and Andover, DiBella Law provides accessible legal support to clients across the Commonwealth. Every case is handled with personal attention and a relentless drive to achieve the best possible outcome. These qualities have made DiBella Law a trusted name, receiving over 500 5-star reviews, in injury and accident representation.

Short History of Agganis Arena

Opened in 2005, Agganis Arena is a state-of-the-art, multipurpose venue located on the Boston University campus. Named in honor of BU legend Harry Agganis, a celebrated athlete known as "The Golden Greek". The arena serves as the home of the Boston University Terriers men's hockey team and hosts a wide range of concerts, sporting events, and community gatherings.

Over the past two decades, Agganis Arena has become one of Boston's most beloved venues, blending collegiate spirit with world-class entertainment. Today, DiBella Law is proud to see its name associated with such a meaningful landmark in the heart of the BU community. Check out this year's calendar of events to experience the magic for yourself.

By becoming the premier sponsor of Agganis Arena, DiBella Law Injury & Accident Lawyers is not only celebrating its founder's roots but also reaffirming its ongoing commitment to Boston, its students, and its spirit of excellence on and off the ice.

SOURCE DiBella Law Injury and Accident Lawyers