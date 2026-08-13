DiBella Law Named to 2026 Inc. 5000, Ranks as #1 Fastest-Growing Massachusetts-Based Personal Injury Firm on the List

Local firm records 152% growth over three years

BOSTON, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DiBella Law Injury and Accident Lawyers has been named on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. The firm's 152% growth over the three-year period measured by Inc. earned it a place on the annual list. Based on this year's Inc. 5000 honorees in the legal category, the firm ranked as the #1 fastest-growing Massachusetts-based personal injury practice included on the list.

For founder and managing attorney Chris DiBella, the recognition is a milestone for a firm he started in Massachusetts more than 20 years ago.

"When I started the firm, it was just to be the kind of lawyer that I'd want to call if somebody in my family got hurt," said DiBella. "Twenty years later, there are a lot more of us at the firm, and we're helping a lot more people, but the reason we're here hasn't changed. People call us on some of the worst days of their lives and trust us to help them through it. If you take that seriously and do right by people, they remember it. I think a lot of our growth comes from that."

Founded in 2004, DiBella Law represents people injured in car accidents, motorcycle crashes, truck accidents, premises liability cases, wrongful death claims, and other personal injury matters throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

The firm has grown considerably in recent years, expanding its team and its presence throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire while investing in technology and resources designed to improve the experience of clients navigating an injury claim. But DiBella says growth only matters if the firm can maintain the personal approach that helped build it in the first place.

"We're proud of the growth, absolutely," DiBella said. "But I don't want to build the biggest law firm in Boston. I want to build the kind of law firm people are glad they called. If we keep doing that, I'm pretty comfortable with where it takes us."

That approach is reflected in the philosophy the firm has carried for years: Every Case Is Personal.

About DiBella Law Injury and Accident Lawyers

Founded in 2004, DiBella Law Injury and Accident Lawyers is a Massachusetts-based personal injury law firm representing injured individuals and families throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The firm handles car and motorcycle accidents, truck accidents, premises liability, wrongful death, and other serious personal injury matters, with offices serving Boston and communities throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

About the Inc. 5000

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE DiBella Law Injury and Accident Lawyers