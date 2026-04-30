Diebold Nixdorf Reports First Quarter Financial Results; Strong Growth in Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS, with Free Cash Flow More Than Tripling Year-over-Year

Company grew revenue 6% YoY; backlog increased sequentially

Grew adjusted EBITDA and expanded adjusted EBITDA margin YoY

Record Q1 free cash flow marks sixth straight quarter of positive cash generation

Earnings per share grew on a GAAP basis and non-GAAP basis YoY

Company reaffirms 2026 outlook

Materials and investor call information available at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a world leader in transforming the way people bank and shop, today reported its 2026 first quarter financial results. The detailed press release, a presentation summarizing results from the period and investor call information are available at the Investor Relations section of Diebold Nixdorf's website at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings. Octavio Marquez, president and chief executive officer, and Tom Timko, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the company's financial performance during a conference call today, April 30, at 8:30 a.m. ET. A replay of the call will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Diebold Nixdorf's website for three months following the event.

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About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a leading global technology and services partner to many of the world's top financial institutions and retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels for consumers conveniently, securely and efficiently. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 20,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

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SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated