Diebold Nixdorf to Participate in D.A. Davidson Technology and Consumer Conference

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Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

May 28, 2026, 08:15 ET

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a world leader in transforming the way people bank and shop, today announced Octavio Marquez, president and chief executive officer, and Tom Timko, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will be participating in a fireside chat during the D.A. Davidson Technology and Consumer Conference. Management will host investor meetings at the conference that same day.

D.A. Davidson Technology and Consumer Conference
Fireside Chat Date: Thursday, June 11, 2026
Fireside Chat Time: 9:30 a.m. CT / 10:30 a.m. ET
Webcast Link: Diebold Nixdorf Investor Relations

About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a leading global technology and services partner to many of the world's top financial institutions and retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels for consumers conveniently, securely and efficiently. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 20,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

X: @DieboldNixdorf
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold
Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf
YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf

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