DigiKey Adds Over 27,000 New Parts to In-Stock Product Lineup and 104 Suppliers in Q2 2026

Industry-leading product line card increased by more than 373,000 products last quarter

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, the global distribution leader of electronic components and automation products,expanded its portfolio by more than 27,000 new stocking products available for fast shipment in Q2 2026. In total, over 373,000 new products were added to the DigiKey system, along with 104 new suppliers across its core business, Marketplace and Fulfilled by DigiKey programs.

DigiKey added 104 new suppliers and over 27,000 new stocking parts to its line card for quick shipment in the second quarter of 2026.

"DigiKey's robust inventory pipeline and in-stock product availability continue to power our record-breaking customer count growth," said Mike Slater, vice president of global business development for DigiKey. "The ongoing investments in our product line card and industry-leading website provide customers fast access to the latest innovative new products they need to accelerate their designs and projects."

DigiKey's commitment to expanding in-stock inventory for fast shipment allows engineers, designers, makers and procurement professionals to order prototype quantities for rapid shipping, without placing a special order in factory quantities or waiting for lead or transit time.

New supplier additions in Q2 include:

Neutrik Group, a global manufacturer of professional interconnect solutions including well-known audio/video products which provide access to reliable audio, video, lighting, data and fiber-optic connectivity.

LumenRadio, which specializes in wireless control technology designed to replace complex cabling in industrial and commercial systems. Its frequency-agile platform ensures stable, low-latency communication in RF-congested environments and supports applications such as lighting control, building systems and industrial equipment.

Altelix, which provides weatherproof enclosures and accessories, along with in-house design and manufacturing for customized solutions in industrial and commercial environments.

AMobile, which delivers industrial mobile computers supporting applications such as logistics, transportation, public safety and warehouse management to enable industrial IoT deployments.

DigiKey's consistent inventory expansion is an industry differentiator and provides engineers, designers and makers access to the most innovative new product introductions (NPIs) in their industries. Some of the NPIs added in Q2 2026 include:

For more information about the suppliers and products in DigiKey's portfolio, visit DigiKey.com.

About DigiKey

DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is the global leader in electronic components and automation products distribution. DigiKey offers the broadest and deepest selection of products for fast shipment worldwide, with more than 17.4 million components from over 3,000 trusted manufacturers. More than a million customers each year, including engineers, designers, builders, procurement professionals, makers and students, rely on DigiKey for innovative digital solutions, design tools and frictionless purchasing experiences that simplify every stage of their projects. Discover more about DigiKey's electronics distribution, automation solutions and design resources at digikey.com and on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact

Laura Stengrim

DigiKey

(218) 681-8000 ext. 14489

[email protected]

SOURCE DigiKey