DigiKey and Machinechat Introduce Rapid Engineering Kits and Host Connected Intelligence Webinar

Free webinar slated for July 28 at 11 a.m. CDT

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, the global distribution leader of electronic components and automation products, and Machinechat announce the launch of a rapid engineering kit, which combines curated hardware with Machinechat JEDI (Just Enough Data Intelligence) software, giving engineers a complete, working connected intelligence development platform. The product will be introduced during a webinar titled "From IoT to Connected Intelligence" on July 28 at 11 a.m. CDT.

DigiKey and Machinechat are hosting an engineering webinar on July 28 focused on accelerating development and transforming IoT into connected intelligence, using rapid kits built around Machinechat JEDI and Arduino UNO Q.

Engineers developing edge AI and IoT solutions often face significant challenges integrating hardware and software into a reliable prototype, which can lead to delays, added complexity and higher costs. DigiKey and Machinechat have teamed up to create rapid engineering kits that remove those barriers by pairing tested hardware configurations with professional software. Rapid engineering kits, available now exclusively from DigiKey, enable engineers, educators, students and OEMs to move from initial setup to field-ready deployment in minutes and easily expand and customize applications with additional sensors and hardware.

"The new rapid engineering kits extend our customers' trust in DigiKey by providing more complete project starting points, including innovative hardware paired with professional software that works quickly out of the box," says David Sandys, director of technical engagements and enablement for DigiKey. "You can think of these as an IoT and connected intelligence application toolkit: the tools, resources, educational content, hardware and software that come with them provide a platform where engineers can focus on their domain expertise, rather than assembling the infrastructure for a target application."

The July 28 webinar will demonstrate how rapid kits streamline design through real-time control powered by edge intelligence. Speakers include Sanjeev Datla, founder and chief architect at Machinechat, and Josh Mickolio, technical marketing manager at DigiKey. The webinar will cover:

How to use a rapid kit model to bridge real-time physical control and Linux/AI-capable edge computing

What the shift from IoT to connected intelligence means for your next project

Practical insights into reducing integration effort while accelerating deployment timelines

The transition from IoT to intelligent, connected systems

"We've seen engineers repeatedly hit the same wall: they find the right hardware on DigiKey.com, then spend weeks rebuilding the same software stack for every project–configuring the system, managing its data, visualizing its behavior, and turning results into reports," said Sanjeev Datla, founder and CEO of Machinechat. "With a rapid engineering kit from DigiKey, an engineer can open the box, connect the hardware, launch the software, and put the system to work in minutes, not weeks. That changes the economics of building products with connected intelligence, from IIoT to physical AI, for everyone from students to makers to Fortune 500 R&D teams."

The rapid engineering kits combine development hardware, sensors, connectivity modules and Machinechat JEDI software into a single solution for fast IoT and edge AI deployment. Each kit includes a lifetime Machinechat JEDI One license, which provides real-time data collection, customizable dashboards, data storage and automated alerts – all at a reduced cost.

The first kit features the Arduino UNO Q and an Adafruit BME280 environmental sensor for out-of-the-box monitoring of temperature, humidity and pressure. Additional kits for other hardware platforms are planned to help developers scale quickly across a wider range of applications.

Register for the free webinar and learn more about development boards at DigiKey.com.

About DigiKey

DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is the global distribution leader of electronic components and automation products. DigiKey delivers the broadest and deepest selection of products available for immediate shipment worldwide, offering more than 18 million components from nearly 3,000 trusted manufacturers. Engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals rely on DigiKey for innovative digital solutions, design tools and frictionless purchasing experiences that simplify every stage of their projects. Discover more about DigiKey's electronics distribution, automation solutions and design resources at digikey.com and on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Machinechat

Machinechat builds local-first AIoT software that enables engineers, OEMs and system integrators to collect, visualize, transform and act on sensor data without cloud dependencies or complex infrastructure. Its flagship product, JEDI, runs as a single executable on Windows, macOS and Linux — including ARM devices — with no external database or runtime required. Machinechat software is deployed across manufacturing, agriculture, energy, facilities management and research environments worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.machinechat.io/digikey-kits-jedi.

Editorial Contact

Laura Stengrim

DigiKey

(218) 681-8000 ext. 14489

[email protected]

SOURCE DigiKey