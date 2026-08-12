DigiKey Launches Back to School Giveaway to Accelerate Student Innovations

Five U.S. college students will receive $1,000 shopping sprees

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ­— DigiKey, the global distribution leader of electronic components and automation products, is kicking off its annual Back to School Giveaway, which offers U.S. university students a chance to win a $1,000 DigiKey shopping spree.

How to enter DigiKey's Back to School Giveaway:

DigiKey’s popular Back to School Giveaway runs from Aug. 17 through Oct. 12, 2026. Rather than giving away a prize package, this year’s giveaway gives entrants the freedom to build their cart and go on a $1,000 DigiKey shopping spree.

Sign in or create a free DigiKey account using a valid .edu email address. Build a My Lists project with the electronic components, automation products and tools you need. Submit your entry via the Back to School Giveaway page on DigiKey.com by Oct. 12, 2026.

Five U.S. university entrants will be randomly selected to win a $1,000 shopping spree on DigiKey's website. Winners will build and submit their product selections through My Lists, DigiKey's comprehensive digital list management and quoting tool.

"DigiKey's Back to School Giveaway is a signature part of our larger DigiKey Education Program and is always an exciting way to support students and universities," said Y.C. Wang, director of global academic program at DigiKey. "We are proud of our long-standing commitment to helping students and makers succeed at school, in labs and in their future careers."

DigiKey's consistent level of service coupled with its repository of knowledge, contest activities, rich content, technical support, resources, tools and customized solutions for students and universities makes DigiKey Education a premier destination for future engineers, designers and makers looking to enrich their education.

The giveaway is open to students in the U.S. with a university or college email address. To enter the Back to School Giveaway, visit DigiKey's website here. Submissions are open from Aug. 17 – Oct. 12, 2026, and winners will be announced by the end of October 2026.

To learn more about DigiKey's free educational tools and academic resources for coursework and projects, visit DigiKey.com.

About DigiKey

DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is the global leader in electronic components and automation products distribution. DigiKey offers the broadest and deepest selection of products for fast shipment worldwide, with more than 17.4 million components from over 3,000 trusted manufacturers. More than a million customers each year, including engineers, designers, builders, procurement professionals, makers and students, rely on DigiKey for innovative digital solutions, design tools and frictionless purchasing experiences that simplify every stage of their projects. Discover more about DigiKey's electronics distribution, automation solutions and design resources at digikey.com and on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact

Laura Stengrim

DigiKey

(218) 681-8000 ext. 14489

[email protected]

SOURCE DigiKey