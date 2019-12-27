Digit Joint Implants: 2018-2027 Global Market Outlook

DUBLIN, Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digit Joint Implants - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Digit Joint Implants market is growing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors such as usage of these implants to treat metaphyseal and periarticular fractures of joints, increasing initiatives & awareness on these plants and usage of biodegradable implants made from biodegradable polymers that can facilitate healing and regeneration of joint tissues are driving the market growth. However, uncertainties like complications associated with the use of these implants and the presence of stringent regulations act as the restraining factors for market growth.



By product, metacarpophalangeal (MCP) and proximal interphalangeal (PIP) joint implants segment are going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. Increasing recommendation to osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis patients to opt for these implants, rising incidence of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, and the easy performance of revision procedures with these implants are expected to boost the growth of the market segment during the forthcoming years.



By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the factors such as the presence of well-equipped and established healthcare infrastructure, availability of highly skilled professionals, availability of extensive healthcare insurance coverage, and high popularity of minimally invasive surgery in the US are contributing to market growth in this region.



Some of the key players in Digit Joint Implants market include Beznoska, Tornier, Groupe Lpine, Arthro Surface, Osteomed, Skeletal Dynamics, KeriMedical, in2bones, Wright Medical Technology, MatOrtho, and Evolutis.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Digit Joint Implants Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Toe Implants

5.3 Trapeziometacarpal Joint Implants

5.4 Metatarsophalangeal Joint Implant

5.5 Metacarpophalangeal (MCP) and Proximal Interphalangeal (PIP) Joint Implants

5.6 Interphalangeal Hand Joint Implant

5.7 Other Products



6 Global Digit Joint Implants Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hand

6.3 Foot



7 Global Digit Joint Implants Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Clinic

7.3 Medical Center

7.4 Hospital

7.5 Other Applications



8 Global Digit Joint Implants Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Beznoska

10.2 Tornier

10.3 Groupe Lpine

10.4 Arthro Surface

10.5 Osteomed

10.6 Skeletal Dynamics

10.7 KeriMedical

10.8 in2bones

10.9 Wright Medical Technology

10.10 MatOrtho

10.11 Evolutis



