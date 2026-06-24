Digital Pathology Market worth $2.86 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. , June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Digital Pathology Market is projected to grow from about USD 1.58 billion in 2026 to USD 2.86 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 12.5%.

Browse 310 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 283 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Digital Pathology Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Digital Pathology Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 1.58 billion

USD 1.58 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 2.86 billion

USD 2.86 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 12.5%

Digital Pathology Market Trends & Insights:

The veterinary pathology segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period.

Oncology accounted for the largest share of the digital pathology market holding more than 55% in 2025.

North America accounted for the largest share of 40.1% of the global digital pathology market in 2025.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=844

One of the main reasons for this growth is the increasing need for faster, more accurate disease diagnosis using digital tools. Hospitals and laboratories are increasingly moving from traditional microscope-based workflows to digital systems that allow easy image sharing, storage, and remote access. This shift is especially important as cancer cases and other chronic diseases continue to rise, increasing the demand for advanced pathology solutions.

Another key growth driver is the increasing use of AI and cloud-based systems in pathology workflows. Digital pathology enables whole-slide images to be stored, analyzed, and shared across locations, improving collaboration between pathologists and research teams. Governments and healthcare organizations are also supporting digital transformation in diagnostics, encouraging hospitals to adopt electronic systems for better efficiency and patient outcomes. However, challenges such as high setup costs and data storage requirements still limit adoption in some regions, especially in smaller healthcare facilities.

The veterinary pathology segment will show the fastest growth in the digital pathology market.

By type, the veterinary pathology segment is expected to register the fastest growth in the digital pathology market. This strong growth is mainly due to the increasing use of digital pathology technology for applications in veterinary diagnostics, preclinical research, and toxicologic pathology. Increasing costs associated with the health care of companion animals, along with growing demand for advanced diagnostics, are boosting the use of technology in veterinary laboratories. Further, growing R&D activities in the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors, along with the increasing involvement of CROs conducting experiments on animals, are contributing positively toward the growth of the market.

Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=844

The oncology segment held the largest share of the digital pathology market in 2025.

Based on therapeutic segment, the digital pathology market is divided into digital oncology, hematology, gastroenterology, infectious diseases, neurology, and other therapeutic areas. In 2025, the oncology segment is expected to hold the largest share of the digital pathology market. The increasing use of precision medicine and personalized cancer therapies has added to the already burgeoning demand for digital pathology technology in oncology. Digital pathology solutions are widely used in healthcare to support companion diagnostics, biomarker discovery, clinical trials, and treatment response monitoring. Moreover, with the increasing use of computational pathology solutions, cancer detection and quantification have become faster and more consistent. In March 2025, an article published in Black Book Research reported that more than 70% of biotechnology and life sciences companies now use digital pathology for drug development and biomarker analysis, underscoring its growing importance beyond traditional disease diagnosis.

The Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

The digital pathology market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Factors driving growth in this region include rising disposable incomes and rapid improvements in healthcare access and infrastructure. With nearly two-thirds of the global population living in this region, the need for advanced diagnostic solutions such as digital pathology is growing rapidly. Governments across the region are also actively supporting healthcare modernization. For example, China's Healthy China 2030 plan is focused on expanding healthcare services and improving digital health infrastructure. Similarly, India has seen strong growth in healthcare spending over the past few years, driven by both public and private investment, as well as improvements in medical technology and diagnostic equipment. In addition, healthcare investment in the Asia-Pacific region is among the fastest-growing global trends, particularly in Southeast Asia, where countries are investing heavily in healthcare infrastructure and digital transformation.

Inquire Before Buying@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=844

Top Companies in Digital Pathology Market:

The Top Companies in Digital Pathology Market include Danaher Corporation (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Sectra AB (Sweden), Hamamatsu Photonics (Japan), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Quanterix (US), Hologic, Inc. (US), 3DHISTECH (Hungary), Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp.(US), Huron Technologies International Inc (Canada), Indica Labs, LLC (US), OptraSCAN (US), Glencoe Software, Inc. (US), Aiforia (Finland), Paige AI, Inc. (US), Proscia Inc. (US), Evident (Japan), PathAI, Inc (US), KONFOONG BIOTECH INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD. (China), Mikroscan Technologies, Inc. (US), Motic Digital Pathology (US), Morphle Labs Inc. (US), Grundium Oy (Finland), and Curiosis Inc. (South Korea).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Healthcare IT Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Tissue Diagnostics Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Digital X-ray Market - Global Forecast to 2031

In Vitro Diagnostics Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Molecular Diagnostics Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Drug Discovery Services Market - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets™ SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets