Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Global Market Report 2023: Rising Incidence and Prevalence of Target Infectious Diseases and Genetic Disorders Drives Growth

The "Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market by Product (Instruments, Reagents & Consumables, Software & Services), Application (Clinical, Research, Forensic), End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Labs, Pharma, Biotech, CROs) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Digital PCR and Real-time PCR Market is consolidated market. The market is estimated to grow to USD 12.4 billion by 2028 from USD 8.5 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.8%.

The growth of this market is due to factors such as the rising infectious diseases and genetic disorders, continuous advancements in PCR technologies, and increasing investments. However, high instrument costs - especially that of dPCR - and the technical limitations of PCR are restraining market growth.

By product & service, the consumables & reagent segment is expected to grow at the highest during the forecast period.

On the basis of product & service, the dPCR and qPCR market is segmented into reagents and consumables; instruments; and software and services. This segment includes specific reagents (such as master mixes, assay kits, and enzymes) and consumables (such as reaction tubes, needles, and vials) used during dPCR procedures. Generally, dPCR reagents consist of a super mix or a master mix that contains the buffer, DNA polymerase, dNTPs, and dsDNA-binding dyes. The reagents and consumables segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The dPCR and qPCR products are increasingly used by researchers and healthcare professionals due to the ongoing automation and miniaturization of qPCR/dPCR instruments, the commercialization of advanced software, and the availability of customized laboratory reagents such factors are expected to drive the growth of the qPCR and dPCR reagents and consumables market.

By application, the clinical applications segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The clinical applications segment is estimated to dominate the qPCR and dPCR applications market during the forecast period. The key factors driving the market growth include the growing usage of qPCR in disease diagnosis, growing public emphasis on early & effective disease diagnosis & treatment, technological benefits offered by dPCR such as high flexibility, increased device sensitivity, better precision, and absolute quantification of target molecule, and the increasing global burden of cancer are key factors that will drive the market for clinical applications during the forecast period.

By end-user, the hospitals and diagnostics centers segment dominated the market during the forecast period.

The hospital and diagnostic laboratories dominated the Digital PCR and Real-time PCR Market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing market availability of qPCR reagents for clinical diagnostic applications, the ongoing expansion of healthcare infrastructure across emerging countries, the high prevalence of target diseases, and growing awareness among end users related to the benefits offered by qPCR for clinical diagnosis, the growing demand for early and efficient disease diagnosis and treatment, and the increasing number of dPCR product launches for diagnostic applications.

Asia Pacific dPCR and qPCR market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period primarily due to the ongoing expansion and modernization of the healthcare infrastructure in emerging Asian countries, increasing number of research projects in China, India, and Japan in the field of genomics and oncology, rising trend of clinical research being outsourced to Asia-based CROs by leading drug manufacturing companies, and continuous government support for genomics-based research activities in emerging Asia Pacific countries.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Incidence and Prevalence of Target Infectious Diseases and Genetic Disorders

Continuous Advancements in PCR Technologies

Growing Importance of PCR in Biomarker Discovery

Restraints

High Device Costs Associated with dPCR

Technical Limitations of qPCR and dPCR

Opportunities

Growing Market Penetration in Emerging Countries

Challenges

Time-Consuming Methodology Involving Sample Handling and Post-PCR Analysis

Lack of Accuracy & Standardization in Protocols

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Digital PCR Market, by Product & Service

6.1 Introduction

Table 11 Digital PCR Market, by Product & Service, 2021-2028 (USD Million)

6.2 qPCR

6.3 dPCR

7 Digital PCR Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.3 dPCR Applications

8 Digital PCR Market, by End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 qPCR End-users

8.2.1 Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

8.2.1.1 Increased Use of qPCR for Disease Diagnosis to Drive Segmental Growth

8.2.2 Academic and Research Institutes

8.2.2.1 Propelling Use of qPCR in Genetic & Molecular Studies Likely to Drive Segmental Growth

8.2.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

8.2.3.1 Adoption of Digital PCR in Drug Discovery and Development to Upsurge Market Growth

8.2.4 Cros and Cdmos

8.2.4.1 Increased Outsourcing of Drug Development Services to Drive Market

8.2.5 Forensic Laboratories

8.2.5.1 Acceptance of qPCR-Based Techniques for Forensic Studies Anticipated to Increase Demand

8.2.6 Other End-users

8.3 dPCR End-users

8.3.1 Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

8.3.1.1 Increased Use of Digital PCR for Genomic Testing to Drive Segmental Growth

8.3.2 Academic and Research Institutes

8.3.2.1 Rise in Research Collaborations and Increased Funding Likely to Propel Segmental Growth

8.3.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

8.3.3.1 Increased Investment in Research and Development to Drive Demand for dPCR

8.3.4 Cros and Cdmos

8.3.4.1 Rise in Clinical Trials to Drive Market

8.3.5 Forensic Laboratories

8.3.5.1 Automation in Forensic Lab Workflows Likely to Drive Demand for dPCR

8.3.6 Other End-users

9 Digital PCR (dPCR) & Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

12 Appendix

