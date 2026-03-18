Digital Turbine to Participate in 38th Annual Roth Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS) announced today that it will be participating in the 38th Annual Roth Conference in Dana Point, CA on March 23rd and 24th, 2026. CEO Bill Stone will participate in a featured roundtable discussion, "How AI Reshapes Media and Ad-Tech," scheduled to begin at 3:00pm PT/6:00pm ET on Monday, March 23rd. A live webcast version of the roundtable discussion will be made available on the investor relations section of Digital Turbine's website and can be accessed with the following link: https://event.summitcast.com/view/kKmFFrbEes9oUCyrRFmQ5N/5cQXngEjBJhK9AyvuwjbG9. Additionally, Mr. Stone and CFO Steve Lasher will host one-on-one and small group investor meetings at the conference on March 23rd and 24th.

About Digital Turbine, Inc.

Digital Turbine empowers superior mobile consumer experiences and results for the world's leading telcos, advertisers, and publishers. Its end-to-end platform uniquely simplifies its partners' abilities to supercharge awareness, acquisition, and monetization – connecting them with more consumers, in more ways, across more devices. Digital Turbine is headquartered in North America, with offices around the world. For additional information visit www.digitalturbine.com.

Digital Turbine

Investor Relations Contact:

Brian Bartholomew

Digital Turbine

[email protected]

SOURCE Digital Turbine, Inc.