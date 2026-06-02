DT Introduces Launchpad, a Unified Platform for Modern App Distribution

Launchpad gives developers more flexible ways to reach users and drive distribution across the mobile ecosystem

AUSTIN, Texas, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DT (NASDAQ: APPS) today announced Launchpad, a unified app distribution platform designed to support modern app discovery and distribution across devices, apps, and direct install experiences.

As acquisition costs rise and app distribution becomes more concentrated and AI becomes more critical to future success, developers are looking for more flexible and efficient ways to reach users while maintaining greater control over growth, engagement, and monetization.

At the same time, app discovery is expanding far beyond traditional storefronts into devices, apps, recommendations, direct experiences, and more personalized mobile journeys. The path between discovery and install is becoming more fluid - and much more connected to the user experience itself.

Launchpad reflects DT's broader vision for a more connected, flexible, and developer-driven future of app distribution.

Launchpad unifies DT's distribution infrastructure across devices, apps, and direct install experiences - combining carrier and OEM integrations, frictionless installs with SingleTap, direct app relationships, and a global footprint spanning more than 82,000 apps and over one billion devices.

By operating across multiple layers of the mobile ecosystem at once, DT connects users with apps across a broader set of mobile touchpoints - helping developers reach audiences more seamlessly and contextually across the mobile journey.

"Over the past year, we have seen a 40% increase in the number of apps and an increase in the amount of time spent in apps. Developers should not be limited to a single path for how their apps reach users," said Bill Stone, CEO of DT. "As distribution becomes more critical, developers are looking for more flexibility, control, and efficiency across how apps are discovered, distributed, and monetized. Launchpad reflects our belief that app distribution is becoming more open, more connected, and less dependent on any single storefront or destination - helping create a more level playing field across the mobile ecosystem."

Launchpad enables developers and partners to support app discovery and install experiences across:

On-device discovery experiences

Direct-to-consumer install flows

In-app install opportunities

Traditional storefront destinations

Programmatic and targeted acquisition experiences

The platform is already being leveraged by leading developers including Zynga, Playtika, and King, as well as mobile partners including Orange, Motorola, and Telefónica.

In a recent incrementality study, Playrix found that 97% of installs driven through DT's dynamic install experiences were incremental, with users more than 40x more likely to open the app when surfaced directly on-device.

Launchpad is part of DT's broader platform strategy spanning app distribution, advertising, monetization, and on-device experiences - reflecting the company's continued evolution toward a more connected mobile ecosystem. Powered by DT iQ and Ignite Graph, DT connects signals across devices and apps to support more intelligent, personalized, and performance-driven distribution across the mobile ecosystem.

About DT

DT (NASDAQ: APPS) is unifying the mobile ecosystem by connecting advertisers, app owners, and device partners through on-device integrations, direct app partnerships, and intelligence powered by the Ignite Graph and DT iQ - turning rich data into actionable insights and measurable performance while delivering the scale and performance of a walled garden without the walls. The company's technology is live on more than 1 billion devices and embedded across 80K+ apps, reaching over a billion users each month and enabling growth across the mobile experience.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Digital Turbine, Inc.