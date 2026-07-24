Digs and Matt Risinger Partner to Help Shape the Future of AI-Powered Home Building

Strategic partnership brings together construction's leading voice in building science and an AI platform transforming how homes are built, documented, and maintained.

VANCOUVER, Wash., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digs, the AI-powered construction collaboration platform transforming how homes are built, documented, and maintained, today announced a strategic partnership with Matt Risinger and The Build Show Network to help builders understand, adopt, and benefit from the next generation of construction technology.

More than a content partnership, the collaboration reflects a shared belief that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change how builders manage information, make decisions, communicate with homeowners, and operate more profitable businesses. Together, Digs and The Build Show Network will focus on helping builders separate AI hype from practical solutions that create measurable results in the real world.

As one of the most trusted educators in residential construction, Matt Risinger has spent years helping builders evaluate emerging products, technologies, and building practices. Through this partnership, he will work alongside Digs to explore how AI is transforming everything from estimating and pre-construction planning to project collaboration, homeowner handoff, and warranty management.

"Builders are sitting on an incredible amount of valuable information, but most of it is trapped in plans, PDFs, emails, text messages, and disconnected systems," said Ryan Fink, CEO and Co-Founder of Digs. "Our mission is to help builders unlock that information and put it to work. Matt has built an extraordinary reputation by helping builders understand what's worth paying attention to and what's not. Together, we want to help the industry move beyond AI buzzwords and show what's actually possible when builders can access and leverage the knowledge hidden inside every project."

Digs combines project documentation, collaboration, visualization, AI-powered search, takeoffs, homeowner communication, and warranty management into a single platform built specifically for residential construction.

Key capabilities include:

AskDigs™ AI , which instantly answers questions from plans, specifications, contracts, product documentation, and project files.

, which instantly answers questions from plans, specifications, contracts, product documentation, and project files. AI-Powered Takeoffs , enabling builders and estimators to generate measurements and quantities in seconds rather than hours.

, enabling builders and estimators to generate measurements and quantities in seconds rather than hours. DigsCanvas™ , an interactive plan collaboration environment where teams can communicate directly on plans, track decisions, and reduce costly errors before construction begins.

, an interactive plan collaboration environment where teams can communicate directly on plans, track decisions, and reduce costly errors before construction begins. 3D Digital Twin Technology , which automatically transforms 2D plans into immersive, navigable 3D home models that improve understanding for builders, trade partners, and homeowners.

, which automatically transforms 2D plans into immersive, navigable 3D home models that improve understanding for builders, trade partners, and homeowners. DigsCare™ Digital Handoff, which delivers homeowners a complete digital record of their home—including plans, products, manuals, warranties, maintenance information, and project history—creating a better ownership experience long after construction is complete.

Through the partnership, Digs and The Build Show Network will collaborate on educational content covering topics such as:

AI applications delivering real results for builders today

The hidden cost of lost information in residential construction

Reducing rework and protecting profitability through better collaboration

Why builders are sitting on a goldmine of project data

The future of homeowner experience and digital handoff

Warranty and aftercare as competitive differentiators

Practical AI adoption strategies for builders of every size

"Every generation of builders encounters technologies that fundamentally change how the industry operates," said Matt Risinger, founder of The Build Show Network. "I believe AI will be one of those moments. What impressed me about Digs is that they're not building AI for the sake of AI - they're solving real problems builders deal with every day. From instantly finding answers buried in plans and documents to creating digital twins and better homeowner handoffs, they're showing what the future of construction can look like. I'm excited to help builders understand where this technology is headed and how they can put it to work in their businesses today."

Builders across North America are already using Digs to reduce mistakes, improve collaboration, accelerate decision-making, streamline estimating, and create more transparent homeowner experiences. By connecting every stage of the home lifecycle—from pre-construction planning and selections through homeowner handoff and warranty—Digs is helping builders create a true digital foundation for every home they build.

The partnership launches with exclusive content and educational resources for The Build Show Network audience, including podcast discussions, builder-focused learning materials, product demonstrations, event appearances, and special offers for builders interested in exploring Digs.

About Digs

Digs is the AI-powered collaboration platform for home builders that transforms plans, documents, communication, and project knowledge into a living digital record of every home. With solutions including AskDigs AI, AI-powered takeoffs, interactive plan collaboration, digital twins, homeowner handoff, and warranty management, Digs helps builders reduce rework, save time, improve profitability, and deliver exceptional homeowner experiences.

About The Build Show Network

Founded by Matt Risinger, The Build Show Network is a leading media and education platform serving builders, remodelers, architects, and construction professionals. Through podcasts, video content, events, and industry education, The Build Show helps construction professionals stay informed about the latest building science, products, techniques, and technologies shaping the future of residential construction.

SOURCE Digs