Digs Tops Off Nearly $20 Million Pre-Series A Funding to Solidify Position as Leading AI Platform for Home Builders

Strategic Investment Led by SPLYCAP Adds Seasoned Growth Operators, Expands Development of Proprietary AI Features for Builders

VANCOUVER, Wash., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digs , the award-winning AI-powered collaboration platform for home builders and homeowners, today announced an additional financing round of $5 million, bringing total pre-Series A funding to nearly $20 million.

Digs AI can automatically generate 3D models of a home plan, photo realistic renderings, and instant answers to questions from build teams and home owners alike.

With nearly 10,000 homes on the platform already, builders are leveraging Digs to reduce errors, streamline processes and collaboration for pre-construction (collaboration, markups, and diagramming) and handoff and warranty (3D digital twin handoff and AI-powered warranty management), the company is positioned to be a foundational AI platform for construction and homeownership alike.

"From small custom builders to national production builders, realizing efficiencies, consolidating costs, and creating the best customer experience on the market is as essential as ever," said Ryan Fink, CEO and Co-Founder at Digs. "But we don't stop at the end of the build. Digs offers homeowners a first-of-its-kind 3D digital twin and AI-powered home ownership experience to become a living record of value and improvements. It's a CarFax for the home – Homefax."

Digs will use the capital to accelerate both AI development and commercial momentum. In the months since previous financing, the company has achieved several major milestones:

Added new builders to the platform that now represent more than $12 billion in annual home builds.

Launched DigsCare, an integrated solution using AI to dramatically streamline warranty processes and costs for builders while improving client experience.

Hired construction software and SaaS sales veteran Stephen Molen as Chief Revenue Officer.

Earned recognition in Fast Company's "Innovation by Design Awards" and was named an Inc. Power Partner for 2025.

This strategic round is led by SPLY Capital , a Dallas-based private investment firm known for backing breakout category leaders, and features continued support from existing investors, including OVF, Fuse, and Flying Fish. SPLYCAP Managing Partner Tyler Williams will join the Digs Board of Directors, bringing a track record of late-stage operating experience, capital discipline, and global family office reach.

"As typically late-stage investors, we understand what a future category leader with robust fundamentals looks like," said Tyler Williams, Managing Partner at SPLYCAP. "With Digs, we saw an opportunity to enter early due to their exceptional team, sales momentum, product-market fit, and massive opportunity in AI for construction."

The round also features investment from Digs customer Lanthorne Homes, which has been an early Digs Innovation Partner in the development of the recently launched DigsCare.

"We are expanding nationally to redefine what modern home building looks and feels like," said Landthorne Homes CEO Matt Green. "We see the AI-powered efficiency and client experience of Digs as fundamental from build through aftercare."

About Digs

Digs is an award-winning AI-powered collaboration platform for the construction industry. Designed to digitize and streamline the pre-construction process as well as warranty support, Digs turns static blueprints into living, breathing, searchable plans that connect everyone—from builders to homeowners—in real-time. Headquartered near Portland, Oregon, Digs is trusted by builders in every U.S. state and in Canada. The company has raised $20M to date to build the future of homebuilding.

About SPLY Capital

SPLY Capital is a trusted strategic partner and late-stage private investment firm built around a global network of founders, operators, and family offices. The firm backs high-performing companies at pivotal inflection points, with a focus on unlocking long-term value across high-conviction "Future of __" verticals. Combining capital flexibility, deep operational expertise, and global LP access, SPLYCAP provides the resources and support needed to help visionary operators scale with precision and impact.

