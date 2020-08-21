Dilated Cardiomyopathy (DCM) Market Insights and Outlook 2017-2030 - Epidemiology, Pipeline, Approved & Emerging Drugs, Competitive Intelligence

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dilated Cardiomyopathy (DCM) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Dilated Cardiomyopathy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Dilated Cardiomyopathy market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), and Japan.



The Dilated Cardiomyopathy market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Dilated Cardiomyopathy market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Dilated Cardiomyopathy market size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report also covers current Dilated Cardiomyopathy treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses underlying potential of the market.



Epidemiology



The Dilated Cardiomyopathy epidemiology division provides the insights about historical and current Dilated Cardiomyopathy patient pool and forecasted trend for each seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Dilated Cardiomyopathy epidemiology segmented as [Total Prevalent Population of Dilated Cardiomyopathy, Total Diagnosed Population of Dilated Cardiomyopathy, Familial and non-familial cases of Dilated Cardiomyopathy, Gender-Specific Cases of Dilated Cardiomyopathy, and Total Treated Cases of Dilated Cardiomyopathy] scenario of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy , Spain, and United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



Key Findings

The total prevalent cases of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in the 7MM were found to be 2,486,633 in 2017 which is expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2017-2030.

As per the analysis, the total diagnosed cases of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in the 7MM were 846,615 cases in 2017 which is expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2017-2030.

As per the analysis, the total prevalent cases of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in the United States were 1,006,256 cases in 2017 which is expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2017-2030.

were 1,006,256 cases in 2017 which is expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2017-2030. The total gender-specific diagnosed cases of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in the 7MM were observed as 592,631 cases for males and 253,985 cases for females in the year 2017 which is expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2017-2030.

The total familial and non-familial cases of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in the United States were observed as 120,751 (~30% of DCM cases) and 281,752 respectively in the year 2017 which is expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2017-2030.

Drug Chapters



Drug chapter segment of the Dilated Cardiomyopathy report encloses the detailed analysis of Dilated Cardiomyopathy marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Dilated Cardiomyopathy clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.



Approved Drug



Corlanor (ivabradine): Amgen



Corlanor (ivabradine) is a hyperpolarization-activated cyclic nucleotide-gated channel blocker that reduces the spontaneous pacemaker activity of the cardiac sinus node by selectively inhibiting the If current, resulting in heart rate reduction with no effect on ventricular repolarization and no effects on myocardial contractility.



The US FDA approval of Corlanor (ivabradine) for the treatment of stable symptomatic heart failure (HF) due to dilated cardiomyopathy in pediatric patients aged 6 months to 18 years was based on a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in 116 patients aged 6 months to less than 18 years with symptomatic DCM in sinus rhythm, NYHA/Ross class II to IV HF, and left ventricular ejection fraction 45%. The primary endpoint of the study was 20% reduction in resting heart rate from baseline without bradycardia or symptoms after an initial titration period.



Emerging Drugs



PF-07265803/ARRY-371797/ARRY-797: Pfizer



ARRY-371797 which is also known as ARRY-797 is an oral, p38 mitogen activated protein kinase (MAPK) inhibitor discovered by Array scientists. Compared to other p38 MAPK inhibitors ARRY-797 has unique and differentiated properties: it is highly selective, retains exceptional potency in whole blood and possesses a favorable pharmacokinetic profile. It is currently under phase III trial for the treatment of patients affected with dilated cardiomyopathy due to a Lamin A/C gene mutation. In the year 2019 Pfizer completed the acquisition of Array Biopharma to expand its pipeline and currently this drug is in phase III pipeline drugs of Pfizer with name PF-07265803 for the treatment of patients affected by dilated cardiomyopathy.



Ixmyelocel-T: Vericel



Ixmyelocel-T is an investigational autologous expanded multicellular therapy manufactured from the patient's own bone marrow using Vericel's proprietary, highly automated, fully closed cell-processing system. This process selectively expands the population of mesenchymal stromal cells and alternatively activated macrophages, which are responsible for production of anti-inflammatory and pro-angiogenic factors known to be important for repair of damaged tissue. Ixmyelocel-T has been designated as an orphan drug by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in the treatment of DCM. However, currently the development of this drug is at halt because as per the recent news the company do not have current plans to initiate or fund a phase III trial for this drug at their own.



BC007: Berlin Cures GmbH



BC007 is a DNA aptamer-based compound that binds to and eliminates pathogenic autoantibodies directed against the beta-1 adrenoceptor, a receptor belonging to the large family of cell surface receptors known as G-protein coupled receptors that regulate the heart's rate and contraction strength.



Ifetroban: Cumberland Pharmaceuticals



Ifetroban is a potent and selective inhibitor of the thromboxane receptor (TPr), preventing fibrosis and an inflammatory response. It was initially developed by Bristol-Myers Squibb as an anti-platelet agent to prevent blood clots (blood thrombus), and was acquired by Cumberland in 2011. It is believed that this drug molecule is able to stop important molecular signals that mediate inflammation and fibrosis (tissue scaring) mechanisms in the heart, triggered by the loss of dystrophin protein.



Danicamtiv/MYK-491: MyoKardia



MYK-491 is an orally-administered small molecule designed to increase the number of myosin-actin cross-bridges formed during cardiac muscle contraction while having minimal impact on diastolic function. In the heart, myosin is the motor protein that binds to actin to generate the force and movement of contraction. In patients with dilated cardiomyopathy and systolic heart failure, in which the left ventricle of the heart is too distended and weak to adequately pump blood to meet the body's needs, MYK-491 is intended to increase myosin-actin engagement, thereby targeting the biomechanical defects underlying disease and improving cardiac contractility.



CAP-1002: Capricor Therapeutics



CAP-1002, Capricor's lead product candidate, is a proprietary allogeneic adult stem cell therapy for the treatment of heart disease. The product is derived from donor heart tissue. The cells are expanded in the laboratory using a specialized process and then introduced directly into a patient's heart via infusion into a coronary artery using standard cardiac catheterization techniques. CAP-1002 consists of allogeneic cardiosphere-derived cells, or CDCs, a unique population of cells that has been shown to exert potent immunomodulatory activity and alters the immune system's activity to encourage cellular regeneration.



Market Outlook



Besides treating any recognizable and reversible underlying causes, the management and treatment of DCM are in concordance with the standard heart failure guidelines. Currently, the treatment pattern of DCM is mainly dependent on pharmacological therapy, pacing therapy, surgical options, and Corlanor (ivabradine).



The pharmacological therapies consist of diuretics, intropic agents, afterload reducing agents, beta-blockers, anticoagulation medications, anti-arrhythmia medications. The main diuretics that are prescribed for the treatment are furosemide, spironolactone, bumetanide, and metolazone. Common side effects of diuretics include dehydration and abnormalities in the blood chemistries particularly potassium loss. Intropic agents that are prescribed for the treatment are digoxin, dobutamine, dopamine, epinephrine, norepinephrine, vasopressin, and milrinone. Some afterload reducing medications include angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors (ACE inhibitors) such as captopril, enalMay, lisinopril, monopril, angiotensin I blocker such as losartan Losartan and milrinone is an inotropic agent that also relaxes the arteries. Stronger anticoagulation drugs are warfarin, heparin, and enoxaparin; these drugs require careful monitoring with regular blood testing.



Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors or angiotensin receptor blockers (ARB) have shown benefit in the treatment of heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and are suggested for the patients affected with DCM. Aldosterone receptor blockade with spironolactone or eplerenone also is recommended in patients with New York Heart Association (NYHA) heart failure class II-IV and systolic dysfunction. Similarly, beta-blockade with carvedilol, bisoprolol, or long-acting metoprolol is recommended in all patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction without any contraindications. The addition of isosorbide dinitrate plus hydralazine also has shown to increase survival amongst those with advanced disease.



In some cases, beta-blockers allow an enlarged heart to become more normal in size. Common beta-blockers include carvedilol, metoprolol, propranolol, and atenolol. Side effects include dizziness, low heart rate, low blood pressure, and, in some cases, fluid retention, fatigue, impaired school performance, and depression. The choice of anticoagulation drugs depends on how likely it is that a blood clot will form. Less strong anticoagulation medications include aspirin and dipyridamole. Common anti-arrhythmia medications include amiodarone, procainamide, and lidocaine. Also, Corlanor (ivabradine) is an approved therapy for the treatment of 6 months to 18 years old patient affected by Dilated Cardiomyopathy.



Key Findings



According to the report, Dilated Cardiomyopathy market in the 7MM is expected to change in the study period 2017-2030. The total therapeutic market of Dilated Cardiomyopathy in seven major markets was found to be USD 244 million in 2017 which is expected to increase during the study period (2017-2030).



The United States Market Outlook



In 2017, the total market size of Dilated Cardiomyopathy therapies was estimated to be USD 142.9 million in the United States which is expected to increase in the study period (2017-2030).



EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook



In 2017, the total market size of Dilated Cardiomyopathy therapies was found to be USD 74.4 million in the EU-5 countries which is expected to increase in the study period (2017-2030).



Japan Market Outlook



The total market size of Dilated Cardiomyopathy therapies in Japan was found to be USD 27.1 million in 2017 which is also expected to increase during the study period (2017-2030).



Pipeline Development Activities



The drugs which are in pipeline include:



1. PF-07265803/ARRY-371797/ARRY-797: Pfizer

2. Ixmyelocel-T: Vericel

3. BC007: Berlin Cures GmbH

4. Ifetroban: Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

5. Danicamtiv/MYK-491: MyoKardia

6. CAP-1002: Capricor Therapeutics



Access and Reimbursement Scenario



The record published in United HealthCare Services, in the United States, stated that reimbursement is eligible for the CPT codes related to various genetic testing for cardiac disease. CPT code 81439 includes indications such as hereditary cardiomyopathy (e.g., hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, dilated cardiomyopathy, arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy), genomic sequence analysis panel - must include sequencing of at least five cardiomyopathy-related genes (e.g., DSG2, MYBPC3, MYH7, PKP2, TTN). Moreover, cardiomyopathies that present primarily as neuromuscular disorders and related genetic testing are also covered in the Medical Policy.



KOL Views



To keep up with current market trends, we take KOL's and SME's opinion working in Dilated Cardiomyopathy domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validates our secondary research. Their opinion helps to understand and validate current and emerging therapies treatment patterns and Dilated Cardiomyopathy market trend. This will support the clients in the introduction of potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the market and the unmet needs.



Competitive Intelligence Analysis



The publisher performs Competitive and Market Intelligence analysis of the Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market by using various Competitive Intelligence tools that includes - SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.



Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Dilated Cardiomyopathy, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Dilated Cardiomyopathy epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Dilated Cardiomyopathy are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Dilated Cardiomyopathy market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Dilated Cardiomyopathy market

Report Highlights

In the coming years, Dilated Cardiomyopathy market is set to change due to the increasing prevalence rate, increasing healthcare spending, and emerging treatment options, which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market

The companies and academicians are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Dilated Cardiomyopathy R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition

Major players are involved in developing therapies for Dilated Cardiomyopathy. Launch of emerging therapies, will significantly impact the Dilated Cardiomyopathy market

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis will also contribute to the development of novel therapeutics for Dilated Cardiomyopathy.

Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase II and Phase I/II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.

Companies Mentioned

Amgen

Pfizer

Vericel

Berlin Cures GmbH

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

MyoKardia

Capricor Therapeutics

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s0w2su

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

