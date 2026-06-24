Dimora Medical has joined the NPIAP Corporate Advisory Council as an Honorary Member

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dimora Medical, a continuous innovator in high-end medical care supplies, has officially joined the National Pressure Injury Advisory Panel (NPIAP) as a corporate member, marking a new step in its engagement with the global clinical community focused on pressure injury prevention and care.

Strengthening Responsibility in Pressure Injury Prevention

Dimora & NPIAP

Pressure injuries remain a critical concern in healthcare systems worldwide, particularly among high-risk groups such as immobile, elderly, and critically ill patients. Beyond wound management, pressure injury prevention is closely connected to patient comfort, dignity, nursing workload, and the overall quality of care. Dimora Medical regards this field as a key area of clinical responsibility, with a focus on supporting earlier prevention, more consistent care, and more humane bedside treatment for vulnerable patient groups.

By joining NPIAP, Dimora Medical is deepening its engagement with professional communities dedicated to pressure injury prevention and care. The company aims to participate in continued knowledge exchange, clinical education, and industry dialogue, while contributing to broader efforts that help reduce the burden of pressure injuries on patients, caregivers, and healthcare systems.

Developing Patient-Centered Care Solutions

As part of its prevention-oriented approach, Dimora Medical continues to develop wound care solutions that respond to the practical needs of patients at risk of pressure injuries, including the Dimora Medical MegaSorb™, an innovation in silicone foam dressing technology. MegaSorb™ provides a unified technical system delivering high-efficiency absorption, deep fluid retention, and controlled exudate management. At its core is the Dual-Action Absorption System, which incorporates MegaSorb Foam, a high-porosity polymer material with an open-cell structure reaching up to 90%. This structural design allows for rapid uptake of wound exudate while maintaining the internal stability of the dressing. According to product data, the material can absorb up to 15 times its own weight in fluid. It is designed to support care scenarios commonly associated with pressure injury prevention and management, including long-term bed rest, fragile aging skin, high-friction body areas, and anatomical sites prone to pressure damage such as the sacrum and heel.

By supporting fluid handling and dressing stability, MegaSorb™ may help reduce unnecessary dressing changes, limit patient disturbance, and ease nursing workload in long-term care, intensive care, and rehabilitation settings, as part of comprehensive pressure injury prevention practice.

Advancing Industry Collaboration Through NPIAP

Dimora Medical's NPIAP membership represents a broader commitment to industry responsibility, professional collaboration, and patient-centered innovation in pressure injury prevention. Through continued engagement with clinical experts and care communities, the company seeks to support best practices that improve patient outcomes, reduce preventable harm, and ease the daily burden placed on healthcare providers.

As pressure injury prevention continues to demand coordinated attention from healthcare institutions, clinicians, caregivers, and industry partners, Dimora Medical will continue to focus on practical, prevention-oriented solutions that serve high-risk patients with greater comfort, dignity, and care.

For more information, please visit: https://dimoramedical.com/.

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Dimora Medical

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SOURCE Dimora Medical