Dimora Medical MegaSorb™: A New Innovation in Silicone Foam Dressing Technology

NEW YORK, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand for advanced wound care solutions continues to rise, clinicians and care providers are placing greater emphasis on dressing performance, particularly in absorption efficiency, exudate management, and patient comfort. Against this backdrop, Dimora Medical, a continuous innovator in high-end medical care supplies, has announced the launch of its core technology, MegaSorb™, marking an important step forward in the company's development of high‑performance silicone foam dressings.

Dimora MegaSorb™

The launch of MegaSorb™ technology is far more than a product upgrade. It establishes a clear technical identity for Dimora's proprietary absorption system built around silicone foam dressings. As wound care increasingly focuses on stable healing environments and reduced intervention frequency, the ability to manage wound exudate effectively has become a defining benchmark for modern dressings. MegaSorb™ is positioned as the technical expression of Dimora's approach to high‑efficiency absorption, deep fluid retention, and controlled exudate management within a single, integrated system.

At the core of this system is the MegaSorb™ Dual‑Action Absorption System, which utilizes MegaSorb Foam, a high-porosity polymer material with an open-cell structure reaching up to 90 percent. This structural characteristic enables rapid uptake of wound exudate while maintaining internal stability of the dressing. According to product specifications, the material can absorb up to 15 times its own weight in fluid, addressing the needs of wounds with moderate to high levels of exudate.

Beyond absorption capacity, the system emphasizes retention speed and fluid control. Once exudate enters the foam structure, it can be locked within the dressing in as little as one second, reducing the risk of leakage and backflow. This dual‑action mechanism, which combines fast absorption with rapid internal locking, is designed to support a more controlled wound environment, helping maintain dressing integrity and reducing disruptions caused by seepage or dressing changes.

The launch of MegaSorb™ technology also coincides with a moment of international professional exposure. Dimora's MegaSorb™ silicone foam dressing series has been featured on the back cover of the June issue of Journal of Wound Care, a leading international journal in the field of wound management and tissue viability. Placement on the journal provides prominent visibility within a highly specialized professional context. It signals Dimora's intention to engage directly with the global wound care community and to present its core technologies within established academic and clinical communication channels.

The rollout of MegaSorb™ technology reflects Dimora's ongoing investment in material innovation and product system development. As wound care standards continue to evolve, Dimora focuses on delivering accessible medical solutions for recovery and chronic care by developing products that simplify caregiving and "make home care easy" while improving quality of life, particularly for middle-aged and elderly individuals requiring long-term support.

For more information, please visit: https://dimoramedical.com/.

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SOURCE Dimora Medical