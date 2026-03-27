Dingdong (Cayman) Limited Announces Results of 2026 Annual General Meeting

SHANGHAI, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dingdong (Cayman) Limited ("Dingdong" or the "Company") (NYSE: DDL), a leading fresh grocery e-commerce company in China, with advanced supply chain capabilities, today announced that each of the proposed resolutions submitted for shareholders' approval as set forth in the notice of annual general meeting dated March 10, 2026 has been adopted at its 2026 annual general meeting of shareholders held in Shanghai, China today.

About Dingdong (Cayman) Limited

We are a leading fresh grocery e-commerce company in mainland China, with sustainable long-term growth. We directly provide users and households with fresh groceries, prepared food, and other food products through delivering a convenient and excellent shopping experience supported by an extensive self-operated frontline fulfillment grid. Leveraging our deep insights into consumers' evolving needs and our strong food innovation capabilities, we have successfully launched a series of private label products spanning a variety of food categories. Many of our private label products are produced at our Dingdong production plants, allowing us to more efficiently produce and offer safe and high-quality food products. We aim to be the first choice for fresh and food shopping.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.100.me.

SOURCE Dingdong (Cayman) Limited