Dingdong (Cayman) Limited Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

SHANGHAI, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dingdong (Cayman) Limited ("Dingdong" or the "Company") (NYSE: DDL), a leading fresh grocery e-commerce company in China, with advanced supply chain capabilities, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Highlights:[1]

GMV: total amount of GMV for the first quarter of 2026 increased by 6.3% year over year to RMB6,333.3 million (US$918.1 million) from RMB5,960.7 million in the same quarter of 2025, positive year-on-year growth for ninth straight quarters.

Net income: total amount of net income for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB165.4 million (US24.0 million), the ninth consecutive quarter of profitability.

Non-GAAP net income: total amount of Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB172.0 million (US$24.9 million), the fourteenth consecutive quarter of non-GAAP profitability.

Mr. Song Wang, the Chief Executive Officer of Dingdong, stated, "As of the first quarter of 2026, Dingdong has maintained profitability under non-GAAP standards for fourteen consecutive quarters and under GAAP standards for nine consecutive quarters. The Company has also delivered year-over-year revenue growth for the ninth consecutive quarter, and sees faster growth momentum entering the second quarter. This sustained top-line expansion, together with the consistent achievement of profitability targets, is largely driven by the Company's continued pursuit of product supply chain excellence and efficiency, user mindshare, and system capabilities. Together, these efforts underscore Dingdong's strategic resilience and strong execution in a competitive market, while building a solid foundation and momentum for long-term growth."

On February 5, 2026, the Company announced the entry into a definitive agreement to sell its China business to Meituan. On February 10, 2026, the Company further announced its intention to utilize a substantial majority of the proceeds from the sale of its China operations for share repurchase plans and/or dividends upon the closing of the transaction, as well as other material terms of the transaction. As of the date of this release, the transaction has not been completed, and is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of various customary conditions set forth in the Share Purchase Agreement, including the receipt of anti-monopoly clearance from the SAMR (State Administration for Market Regulation). However, under the requirements of standards under US GAAP, the Company needs to separately classify the China business sold to Meituan as discontinued operations and the related assets and liabilities as held-for-sale in the financial statements. Therefore, in the accompanying financial statements, we will distinguish between the overseas business as continuing operations, and the China business as discontinued operations and held-for-sale assets and liabilities. No depreciation or amortization is recorded in the cost and the four categories of expenses for long-lived assets in the China business after being classified as the held-for-sale assets, as assets held for sale are measured at the lower of their carrying amount or fair value less costs to sell according to the relevant standards under US GAAP. This factor has resulted in an increase of our net income by approximately RMB138 million (US$20.0 million) in the current quarter, and this impact will continue to affect the quarterly net income every period prior to the completion of the Meituan transaction.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB5,892.7 million (US$854.3 million), compared with total revenues of RMB5,479.0 million in the same quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 7.5% year over year. Revenue for China business[2] as included in profit from discontinued operations increased by 5.9% year over year to RMB5,753.3 million (US$834.1 million), primarily due to the rise of number of orders resulting from rise in the average monthly number of transacting users and higher monthly order frequency, and newly opened frontline fulfillment stations with density and market penetration improving in Eastern China. The increase was offset by the impact of the price decline in CPI for certain major categories in our business, such as pork, in the first quarter of 2026. Revenue for overseas business increased by 195.2% year over year to RMB139.4 million (US$20.2 million), primarily due to the rise of number of orders resulting from market expansion across various regions and customer base development.

Product Revenues were RMB5,800.7 million (US$840.9 million), compared with product revenues of RMB5,386.5 million in the same quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 7.7% year over year. Product revenues for China business increased by 6.0% year over year to RMB5,661.7 million (US$820.8 million). Product revenues for overseas business increased by 194.5% year over year to RMB139.0 million (US$20.2 million).

were RMB5,800.7 million (US$840.9 million), compared with product revenues of RMB5,386.5 million in the same quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 7.7% year over year. Product revenues for China business increased by 6.0% year over year to RMB5,661.7 million (US$820.8 million). Product revenues for overseas business increased by 194.5% year over year to RMB139.0 million (US$20.2 million). Service Revenues were RMB92.0 million (US$13.3 million), compared with service revenues of RMB92.5 million in the same quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 0.6% year over year. Service revenues for China business decreased by 1.0% year over year to RMB91.7 million (US$13.3 million). Service revenues for overseas business increased to RMB343.4 thousand (US$50.0 thousand).

Total operating costs and expenses were RMB5,799.2 million (US$840.7 million), compared with RMB5,519.0 million in the same quarter of 2025, with a detailed breakdown as below. No depreciation or amortization is recorded in the cost and the four categories of expenses for long-lived assets in the China business after being classified as the held-for-sale assets, as assets held for sale are measured at the lower of its carrying amount or fair value less costs to sell according to the relevant standards under US GAAP. This has also impacted the line items below.

Cost of goods sold was RMB4,133.5 million (US$599.2 million), an increase of 7.6% from RMB3,842.1 million in the same quarter of 2025. Cost of goods sold as a percentage of revenues remained the same at 70.1%, compared with that in the same quarter of 2025. Gross margin also remained the same at 29.9%, compared with that in the same quarter of 2025. Since the launch and continued implementation of our 4G Strategy in early 2025, the gross margin for the first quarter of 2026 was generally consistent with that of previous quarters.

was RMB4,133.5 million (US$599.2 million), an increase of 7.6% from RMB3,842.1 million in the same quarter of 2025. Cost of goods sold as a percentage of revenues remained the same at 70.1%, compared with that in the same quarter of 2025. Gross margin also remained the same at 29.9%, compared with that in the same quarter of 2025. Since the launch and continued implementation of our 4G Strategy in early 2025, the gross margin for the first quarter of 2026 was generally consistent with that of previous quarters. Fulfillment expenses were RMB1,214.8 million (US$176.1 million), a decrease of 3.3% from RMB1,256.1 million in the same quarter of 2025. Fulfillment expenses as a percentage of total revenues decreased to 20.6% from 22.9% in the same quarter of 2025.

were RMB1,214.8 million (US$176.1 million), a decrease of 3.3% from RMB1,256.1 million in the same quarter of 2025. Fulfillment expenses as a percentage of total revenues decreased to 20.6% from 22.9% in the same quarter of 2025. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB123.9 million (US$18.0 million), an increase of 12.6% from RMB110.0 million in the same quarter of 2025. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenues slightly increase to 2.1%, compared with 2.0% in the same quarter of 2025. The year-on-year increase in marketing expenses is attributable to the increase of staff costs.

were RMB123.9 million (US$18.0 million), an increase of 12.6% from RMB110.0 million in the same quarter of 2025. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenues slightly increase to 2.1%, compared with 2.0% in the same quarter of 2025. The year-on-year increase in marketing expenses is attributable to the increase of staff costs. General and administrative expenses were RMB130.2 million (US$18.9 million), an increase of 15.3% from RMB112.9 million in the same quarter of 2025, mainly driven by staff costs.

were RMB130.2 million (US$18.9 million), an increase of 15.3% from RMB112.9 million in the same quarter of 2025, mainly driven by staff costs. Product development expenses were RMB196.9 million (US$28.5 million), a slight decrease of 0.5% from RMB198.0 million in the same quarter of 2025. While advocating for energy and resource saving, we will continue to invest in our product development capabilities, agricultural technology, data algorithms, and other technology infrastructure such as the AI technical capability, to further enhance our competitiveness.

Income from operations was RMB145.4 million (US$21.1 million), compared with loss from operations of RMB21.2 million in the same quarter of 2025.

Net income was RMB165.4 million (US$24.0 million), compared to RMB8.0 million in the same quarter of 2025. Among which, net income for China business increased by 643.5% year over year to RMB236.9 million (US$34.3 million), which was largely due to cease of depreciation or amortization of long-lived assets classified as held-for-sale under US GAAP. This factor has resulted in an increase of our net income by approximately RMB138 million (US$20.0 million) in the current quarter, and this impact will continue to affect the quarterly net income every period prior to the completion of the Meituan transaction. Net loss for overseas business increased by 199.6% year over year to RMB71.4 million (US$10.4 million).

Non-GAAP net income, which is a non-GAAP measure that only excludes share-based compensation expenses from net income, was RMB172.0 million (US$24.9 million), an increase of 466.7% from RMB30.3 million in the same quarter of 2025. In addition, non-GAAP net income margin, which is the Company's non-GAAP net income as a percentage of total revenues, was 2.9% compared with 0.6% in the same quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP net income for China business increased by 376.3% year over year to RMB242.1 million (US$35.1 million). Non-GAAP net loss for overseas business increased by 242.4% year over year to RMB70.2 million (US$10.2 million). Similarly, non-GAAP net income was subject to the same factors that affected net income.

Basic and diluted net income per share were RMB0.50 (US$0.07) and RMB0.50 (US$0.07), compared with net income per share of RMB0.02 and RMB0.02 in the same quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP net income per share, basic and diluted, were RMB0.52 (US$0.07) and RMB0.52 (US$0.07), compared with RMB0.09 and RMB0.09 in the same quarter of 2025.

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB3,820.0 million (US$553.8 million) as of March 31, 2026, compared with RMB3,976.8 million as of December 31, 2025. We have been working diligently to optimize our capital usage and financing structure. The cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and long-term deposits as included in the other non-current assets deducting the balance of short-term borrowings, is RMB3,210.6 million, a net increase for the twelfth consecutive quarter, compared with RMB3,140.3 million as of December 31, 2025.

[1] The Company presents the total amounts of certain line items, which represent the aggregate figures encompassing both continuing operations (overseas business) and discontinued operations (domestic China business). [2] The Company also discloses figures pertaining to its China business, which are classified within profit generated from discontinued operations. In addition, the Company separately presents data relating to its overseas business.

About Dingdong (Cayman) Limited

We are a leading fresh grocery e-commerce company in mainland China, with sustainable long-term growth. We directly provide users and households with fresh groceries, prepared food, and other food products through delivering a convenient and excellent shopping experience supported by an extensive self-operated frontline fulfillment grid. Leveraging our deep insights into consumers' evolving needs and our strong food innovation capabilities, we have successfully launched a series of private label products spanning a variety of food categories. Many of our private label products are produced at our Dingdong production plants, allowing us to more efficiently produce and offer safe and high-quality food products. We aim to be the first choice for fresh and food shopping.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.100.me.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income margin, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges and do not correlate to any operating activity trends. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about the Company's results of operations, enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing the Company's operating performance, cash flows or liquidity, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss, cash flows provided by operating activities or other consolidated statements of operations and cash flows data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company's definition of non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those of industry peers and may not be comparable with their non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this announcement.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB6.8980 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on March 31, 2026 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident," "potential," "continue," or other similar expressions. Among other things, business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Dingdong's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Dingdong may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its interim and annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Dingdong's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Dingdong's goals and strategies; Dingdong's future business development, financial conditions, and results of operations; the expected outlook of the fresh grocery ecommerce market in China; Dingdong's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; Dingdong's expectations regarding its relationships with its users, clients, business partners, and other stakeholders; competition in Dingdong's industry; and relevant government policies and regulations relating to Dingdong's industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this announcement and in the attachments is as of the date of the announcement, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Dingdong Fresh

[email protected]

DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$) The China business is reported as discontinued operations in the consolidated statements of comprehensive loss for the current period and the comparative period in accordance with ASC 210-05, Discontinued Operations as the disposal plan of the China business represented a strategic shift that had a major effect on the Group's operations and financial results. Further, the related current and non-current assets and liabilities associated with the China business are reflected as held for sale in the consolidated balance sheets at December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2026.





As of







December 31, 2025



March 31, 2026



March 31, 2026







RMB



RMB



US$

















ASSETS



















Current assets:



















Cash and cash equivalents



45,722



212,045



30,740

Short-term investments



-



159,146



23,071

Accounts receivable, net



48,727



41,655



6,039

Inventories, net



39,179



24,369



3,533

Advance to suppliers



63,638



65,414



9,483

Prepayments and other current assets



11,876



14,221



2,062

Assets held for sale



4,830,947



6,368,856



923,290

Total current assets



5,040,089



6,885,706



998,218























Non-current assets:



















Property and equipment, net



3,883



17,564



2,546

Operating lease right-of-use assets



280



126



18

Other non-current assets



15,418



9,419



1,366

Assets held for sale



1,956,498



-



-

Total non-current assets



1,976,079



27,109



3,930























TOTAL ASSETS



7,016,168



6,912,815



1,002,148























LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:



















Accounts payable



47,608



76,930



11,153

Customer advances and deferred revenue



1,242



3,942



571

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



4,664



12,279



1,780

Salary and welfare payable



3,713



30,957



4,488

Operating lease liabilities, current



-



125



18

Liabilities held for sale



4,737,340



5,472,607



793,361

Total current liabilities



4,794,567



5,596,840



811,371























Non-current liabilities:



















Operating lease liabilities, non-current



287



-



-

Liabilities held for sale



1,045,097



-



-

Total non-current liabilities



1,045,384



-



-























TOTAL LIABILITIES



5,839,951



5,596,840



811,371



DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)







As of







December 31, 2025



March 31, 2026



March 31, 2026







RMB



RMB



US$

















LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (CONTINUED)

Mezzanine Equity:



















Redeemable noncontrolling interests



135,435



138,030



20,010























TOTAL MEZZANINE EQUITY



135,435



138,030



20,010























Shareholders' equity:



















Ordinary shares



4



4



1

Additional paid-in capital



14,260,014



14,266,576



2,068,219

Treasury stock



(59,969)



(59,969)



(8,694)

Accumulated deficit



(13,163,215)



(13,000,373)



(1,884,657)

Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)



3,948



(28,293)



(4,102)























TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



1,040,782



1,177,945



170,767























TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



7,016,168



6,912,815



1,002,148

























DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data)







For the three months ended March 31,







2025



2026



2026







RMB



RMB



US$











Revenues:



















Product revenues



47,220



139,048



20,157

Service revenues



3



343



50























Total revenues



47,223



139,391



20,207























Operating costs and expenses:



















Cost of goods sold



(43,552)



(129,263)



(18,739)

Fulfillment expenses



(18,272)



(41,191)



(5,971)

Sales and marketing expenses



(1,119)



(10,310)



(1,495)

Product development expenses



(2,146)



(12,022)



(1,743)

General and administrative expenses



(6,221)



(15,212)



(2,205)























Total operating costs and expenses



(71,310)



(207,998)



(30,153)













































Other operating loss, net



(440)



(4,059)



(588)

Income from operations



(24,527)



(72,666)



(10,534)

Interest income



568



581



84

Other income, net



137



659



95













































Income before income tax



(23,822)



(71,426)



(10,355)













































Income tax expenses



(20)



(2)



-























Net loss from continuing operations



(23,842)



(71,428)



(10,355)

Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax



31,859



236,865



34,338

Net income



8,017



165,437



23,983























Net loss from discontinued operations attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests



(2,402)



(2,595)



(376)























Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders



5,615



162,842



23,607



























DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (CONTINUED) (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data)





























For the three months ended March 31,







2025



2026



2026







RMB



RMB



US$











Net income per Class A and Class B ordinary share:



















Basic



















Continuing operations



(0.07)



(0.22)



(0.03)

Discontinued operations



0.09



0.72



0.10

Diluted



















Continuing operations



(0.07)



(0.22)



(0.03)

Discontinued operations



0.09



0.72



0.10

Basic net income per share attributable to Class A and Class B ordinary shareholders



0.02



0.50



0.07

Diluted net income per share attributable to Class A and Class B ordinary shareholders



0.02



0.50



0.07

Shares used in net income per Class A and Class B ordinary share computation:



















Basic



324,576,757



324,883,084



324,883,084

Diluted



324,576,757



324,883,084



324,883,084

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax of nil:



















Foreign currency translation adjustments from continuing operations



(3,933)



(37,782)



(5,477)

Foreign currency translation adjustments from discontinued operations



802



5,543



804























Total other comprehensive loss from continuing operations



(27,775)



(109,210)



(15,832)

Total other comprehensive income from discontinued operation



32,661



242,408



35,142

Comprehensive income



4,886



133,198



19,310























Net loss from discontinued operations attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests



(2,402)



(2,595)



(376)























Comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders



2,484



130,603



18,934

























DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)





























For the three months ended March 31,







2025



2026



2026







RMB



RMB



US$

































Net cash (used in)/generated from continuing operating activities



(9,555)



15,758



2,284

Net cash generated from discontinued operating activities



94,789



130,952



18,984

Net cash generated from operating activities



85,234



146,710



21,268























Net cash generated from/(used in) continuing investing activities



1,897



(168,317)



(24,401)

Net cash generated from discontinued investing activities



439,789



619,329



89,784

Net cash generated from investing activities



441,686



451,012



65,383























Net cash used in continuing financing activities



-



-



-

Net cash used in discontinued financing activities



(199,911)



(196,814)



(28,532)

Net cash used in financing activities



(199,911)



(196,814)



(28,532)























Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash



(231)



(5,275)



(764)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash



326,778



395,633



57,355























Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period



890,215



1,107,136



160,501

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period



1,216,993



1,502,769



217,856

Less: Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash held for sales at end of the period



1,158,834



1,290,724



187,116

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash from continuing operations at the end of the period



58,159



212,045



30,740

























DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data)







For the three months ended

March 31,







2025



2026



2026







RMB



RMB



US$























Net loss from continuing operations



(23,842)



(71,428)



(10,355)

Add: Share-based compensation expenses of continuing operations



3,353



1,274



185

Non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations



(20,489)



(70,154)



(10,170)























Net income from discontinued operations



31,859



236,865



34,338

Add: Share-based compensation expenses of discontinued operations



18,976



5,255



762

Non-GAAP net income from discontinued operations



50,835



242,120



35,100























Total Non-GAAP net income



30,346



171,966



24,930



The following schedules set forth the breakdown of assets and liabilities held for sale and income from discontinued operations of Dingdong's China business which were included in the Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements:







As of







December 31, 2025



March 31, 2026



March 31, 2026







RMB



RMB



US$









(in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents



1,061,073



1,290,264



187,049

Restricted cash



340



460



67

Short-term investments



2,869,681



2,157,988



312,843

Accounts receivable, net



143,212



146,511



21,240

Inventories, net



531,306



453,713



65,775

Advance to suppliers



50,466



42,646



6,182

Prepayments and other current assets



174,869



174,475



25,292

Property and equipment, net



-



241,252



34,974

Operating lease right-of-use assets



-



1,678,026



243,263

Other non-current assets



-



183,521



26,605

Total current assets classified as held for sale



4,830,947



6,368,856



923,290























Property and equipment, net



228,874



-



-

Operating lease right-of-use assets



1,579,819



-



-

Other non-current assets



147,805



-



-

Total non-current assets classified as held for sale



1,956,498



-



-













































Accounts payable



1,872,734



1,766,724



256,121

Customer advances and deferred revenue



272,019



265,327



38,464

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



751,954



753,144



109,184

Salary and welfare payable



300,818



314,572



45,603

Operating lease liabilities, current



668,295



665,511



96,479

Short-term borrowings



871,520



674,344



97,759

Operating lease liabilities, non-current



-



884,227



128,186

Other non-current liabilities



-



148,758



21,565

Total current liabilities classified as held for sale



4,737,340



5,472,607



793,361























Operating lease liabilities, non-current



897,524



-



-

Other non-current liabilities



147,573



-



-

Total non-current liabilities classified as held for sale



1,045,097



-



-































For the three months ended March 31,







2025



2026



2026







RMB



RMB



US$







(in thousands)

Revenues:



















Product revenues



5,339,280



5,661,663



820,769

Service revenues



92,536



91,650



13,286























Total revenues



5,431,816



5,753,313



834,055























Operating costs and expenses:



















Cost of goods sold



(3,798,554)



(4,004,233)



(580,492)

Fulfillment expenses



(1,237,822)



(1,173,653)



(170,143)

Sales and marketing expenses



(108,834)



(113,542)



(16,460)

Product development expenses



(195,823)



(184,864)



(26,800)

General and administrative expenses



(106,660)



(114,938)



(16,663)























Total operating costs and expenses



(5,447,693)



(5,591,230)



(810,558)























Other operating income, net



19,163



55,948



8,111

Income from discontinued operations



3,286



218,031



31,608

Interest income



34,555



23,685



3,434

Interest expenses



(5,964)



(2,381)



(345)

Other income/(expenses), net



1,520



(225)



(33)























Income before income tax



33,397



239,110



34,664























Income tax expenses



(1,538)



(2,245)



(326)























Net income from discontinued operations



31,859



236,865



34,338

























SOURCE Dingdong (Cayman) Limited