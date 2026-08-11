Diocese of Orange to Host Honda Center Event, Undergo 'Radical Hospitality' Training Program

As part of the diocese's 50th anniversary campaign and inspired by Jesus' teachings and methods, the diocese will be reinvigorating the way longtime parishioners and newcomers are welcomed at Catholic sites countywide.

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing 50th anniversary celebration, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Orange will be hosting more than 6,000 parishioners on Aug. 22 at the Honda Center in Anaheim for a large-scale gathering dubbed "There's More" that kicks off a campaign of welcoming into the Catholic Church.

Also included within the "There's More" initiative are internal "radical hospitality" training sessions for priests, staff and church volunteers. These sessions — whose advisors include former Disney executives — aim to spur more comfortable environments for all Catholic sites within Orange County, affecting not only longtime parishioners but those who have been away from the church for years or are newcomers to the Catholic faith.

Media are invited to cover the Aug. 22 event at the Honda Center, as well as interview key Diocese leaders about the ongoing "There's More" "radical hospitality" initiative. The public event goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. On-camera interviews can be arranged upon special request, schedules pending.

Please RSVP with the Office of Communications by emailing [email protected] or calling (714) 282-6052.

"As the Diocese of Orange marks its 50th anniversary, we look forward with anticipation for all that God has planned," said the Most Rev. Timothy Freyer, auxiliary bishop for the diocese who is overseeing the "There's More" campaign. "Our faith, ever ancient and ever new, reminds us that God's grace is never exhausted and His plan is always greater than we can imagine. 'There's More' is how we carry that conviction into Orange County: an open hand to everyone, wherever they stand."

The Aug. 22 "There's More" event at the Honda Center will feature inspiring speakers, collective worship and music, and fellowship among the Catholic faithful of Orange County. It is one of the largest diocesan-wide events ever organized by the Diocese of Orange, and the first to utilize a major offsite location like the Honda Center.

Registration is free for the event and available at www.rcbo.org/theresmore

The diocese will also be debuting a specially designed mobile app, called "PrayServe," which will debut during the Aug. 22 event. Orange County Catholics, estimated at 1.3 million people, will be challenged to live out the tenets of their faith under a newly designed three-pillar philosophy: radical hospitality, faith-filled prayer and generous service. The bishops of Orange will be challenging parishioners to collectively give 500,000 hours of service, do 500,000 hours of Adoration and 500,000 rosaries. They will be encouraged to log their efforts using the "PrayServe" app.

Under the hospitality training, the diocese hopes to institute new organizational cultural norms, down to even a uniform nomenclature. For instance, instead of church "ushers," they could be called "hospitality ministers."

"Kindness may even start in the parking lot, with hospitality ministers providing shade as parishioners young and old make their way from their cars to the pews," said "There's More" organizer Armando Cervantes, who heads the diocesan Hispanic ministry and office for youth & young adults. "People matter. They matter to Jesus, they matter to God and so they should matter to us.

"Following Jesus means ensuring people know they belong because of who they are, not what they do. That starts with being a great host, being welcoming, engaging, connecting, serving and inviting. The church has not always been intentional in being as welcoming as it should, but now we aim to better that. What Jesus did in His time was considered 'radical hospitality.' We are simply modeling how Jesus acted in today's age. We want to ensure our diocese is a safe place, a welcoming place."

In Scripture, the number 50 holds significant meaning, representing restoration, freedom and the outpouring of the Holy Spirit. The annual Pentecost holiday, which celebrates the descent of the Holy Spirit upon Jesus' Apostles and the Virgin Mary, is always observed 50 days after Easter Sunday.

The Aug. 22 Honda Center event comes after the Diocese of Orange celebrated its beginnings with a special Mass on June 18 at Holy Family parish in Orange — the exact date and location, 50 years ago, when and where the diocese was officially formed as an offshoot from the larger Archdiocese of Los Angeles.

While the June event was aimed celebrating the past, "There's More" looks to the future ahead in a special jubilee year of grace.

"There's More" Speaker Lineup at the Honda Center

The Rev. Cheeyoon Chun and Sister Mari Josephine "MJ" Chun, Masters of Ceremonies: Ordained in 2021, Fr. Cheeyoon serves as the director of the Office of Vocations for the Diocese of Orange. Sister MJ is with the Sisters of Our Lady of Perpetual Help order and serves as its religious director. Fr. Cheeyoon and Sister MJ are real-life brother and sister and have been featured in Ascension Press videos on YouTube.

Ordained in 2021, Fr. Cheeyoon serves as the director of the Office of Vocations for the Diocese of Orange. Sister MJ is with the Sisters of Our Lady of Perpetual Help order and serves as its religious director. Fr. Cheeyoon and Sister MJ are real-life brother and sister and have been featured in Ascension Press videos on YouTube. The Rev. John Riccardo, Headline Speaker: Fr. John is a missionary and Acts XXIX executive director. He was ordained a priest of the Archdiocese of Detroit in 1996. Acts XXIX proclaims the Gospel in an attractive and compelling way, equipping clergy and lay leaders for the age in which God has chosen us to live.

Fr. John is a missionary and Acts XXIX executive director. He was ordained a priest of the Archdiocese of Detroit in 1996. Acts XXIX proclaims the Gospel in an attractive and compelling way, equipping clergy and lay leaders for the age in which God has chosen us to live. Msgr. James Shea, Headline Speaker: A priest from the Diocese of Bismarck, Msgr. Shea is president of the University of Mary. He is the author of "From Christendom to Apostolic Mission."

A priest from the Diocese of Bismarck, Msgr. Shea is president of the University of Mary. He is the author of "From Christendom to Apostolic Mission." Tony Melendez, Headline Speaker: Tony is a "toe-picking" guitarist, born with no arms. He has played at 11 World Youth Days and shared the stage with Pope John Paul II, Pope Benedict and Pope Francis. Tony is considered an ambassador of hope, overcoming obstacles and appealing to every generation.

Tony is a "toe-picking" guitarist, born with no arms. He has played at 11 World Youth Days and shared the stage with Pope John Paul II, Pope Benedict and Pope Francis. Tony is considered an ambassador of hope, overcoming obstacles and appealing to every generation. Matt Maher, Music & Worship: Matt is a nine-time Grammy nominee and three-time GMA Dove Award winner. An official Steinway Artist, he has been headlining his own tours and performing at major Catholic and evangelical events since 2004, including multiple World Youth Days.

About the Roman Catholic Diocese of Orange

With 1.3 million Catholics, 58 parishes, six Catholic centers and 37 schools, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Orange is one of the largest and most diverse faith communities in the United States. The Diocese empowers Catholics across Orange County to have an active life of faith that is integrated and woven into the fabric of their daily lives through the community and sacramental life of the Church. Under the leadership of Bishop Kevin Vann, the Diocese works to establish and support dynamic, vibrant parishes and schools welcoming all to live the Gospel with faith, joy, charity and unity. Christ Cathedral, the spiritual home of the Bishop of Orange, was dedicated in July 2019. Learn more about the Diocese of Orange at www.rcbo.org.

SOURCE The Roman Catholic Diocese of Orange