Groundbreaking Shroud of Turin Museum to Open at Christ Cathedral Campus

A $5-million, 10,000-square-foot museum dedicated to the world's most studied artifact will immerse guests into the life and times of Jesus of Nazareth, presenting compelling evidence on the purported burial cloth He left behind. The museum is presented by Papaian Studios in partnership with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Orange and Othonia Inc.

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A landmark museum at the Christ Cathedral campus dedicated to the Shroud of Turin — the world's most studied artifact believed by many to be the actual burial shroud of Jesus of Nazareth — will be dedicated on Nov. 18, 2025, and open to the public the following day.

"The Shroud of Turin: An Immersive Experience" will have a total exhibition area of 10,000 square feet. As the largest museum of its kind, visitors will be taken on a historical journey into the life of Jesus, His torturous death, Resurrection and the burial shroud He left behind. Inspired by the technological marvels of the "Van Gogh Exhibition" and "Immersive King Tut," the 90-minute experience will offer the latest evidence and scientific research about the Shroud through a series of 360-degree projection-room theaters, Shroud of Turin replicas, interactive kiosks, a life-size Jesus corpus, new artwork and more.

Media are invited to preview the museum between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Nov. 18, or by special request. Bishop Kevin Vann and his auxiliary bishops will dedicate the museum later that day at 4 p.m. in a ceremony that will include VIP guests, live music and liturgy. On-site interviews with Bishop Timothy Freyer and other stakeholders will be available on Nov. 18.

The museum is located inside the Richard H. Pickup Cultural Center at the Christ Cathedral campus in Garden Grove — a short drive from Disneyland and the Anaheim Resort district — through at least 2030. It is presented by Papaian Studios in partnership with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Orange and Othonia Inc., a Rome-based group dedicated to the study and dissemination of information about the Shroud of Turin.

The $5-million museum was approved by the Bishops of Orange and privately funded through the generosity of donors. It is operated by a separate nonprofit, the Shroud Experience at Christ Cathedral.

A majority of the museum's written content and research was completed by Othonia for use in the museum. The creative direction came from FiveHive Studios, a Vista-based group of industry professionals who crafted the animation, immersion theaters, kiosks and video content.

"The Shroud of Turin: An Immersive Experience" is divided into two main sections: the first is theater encounters explaining who Jesus Christ was and what the Shroud of Turin is; the second section explores the intriguing debate, evidence and history surrounding the Shroud itself. A highlight will be a re-creation of the Resurrection, with guests sitting in the tomb of Jesus and witnessing a flash of light — an experience of the desolation of Good Friday and the awe-inspiring wonder of Easter Morning.

"We're inviting all into the tomb to see what Jesus' Apostles John and Peter saw," said Nora Creech, North America director of Othonia. "And then we're encouraging them to explore and question, just like Jesus told Thomas. Put your hands here and probe around, examine, ask all your questions. The Shroud holds up to it. It encourages curiosity and it holds up to every level of scrutiny."

Pat Powers, vice president of the Shroud Experience, added, "If all we do is prove that the Shroud was the shroud of Jesus, without the Resurrection, all we've done is prove it's a shroud of a guy who lived 2,000 years ago. But it's a lot more than that. We're going to show people that their faith is not in vain. The Shroud shows us that Jesus was, in fact, resurrected. The museum shows us how we can discern that from the Shroud."

Doors will be open seven days a week. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $10 for children ages 10 to 14. Given the mature topics and subject materials, children under 10 will not be admitted. Tickets are available by visiting TheShroudExperience.com.

School and group discounts are available. Catholic school officials in the Diocese of Orange and neighboring dioceses are working to incorporate a visit to the museum into their standard seventh-grade curriculum.

Though located within a Catholic campus, "The Shroud of Turin: An Immersive Experience" will have an ecumenical approach that helps visitors of all faiths and backgrounds learn more about the historic figure of Jesus of Nazareth and His mysterious Shroud: a linen cloth that bears the faint image of a crucified man. Subject to vigorous debate for many decades, the Shroud of Turin — named after Turin, Italy, where it has been kept since 1578 — has been extensively subjected to review by more than 100 different scientific disciplines.

Though the actual Shroud will not be present in the museum — it has not left Italy in centuries and is rarely on display due to its fragility — the highly detailed Shroud replicas and kiosks within "The Shroud of Turin: An Immersive Experience" will permit guests their own close examination.

"We are confident that 'The Shroud of Turin: An Immersive Experience' will prove to be an important evangelization tool throughout the Diocese of Orange and beyond with Catholics, other Christians and people of all faith persuasions," said Terry McGaughan, president of the Shroud Experience. "We will let our guests decide: Who was this man? We'll provide the data and the evidence. We believe the facts will lead many people to agree with our conclusion: The man of the Shroud was truly Jesus Christ."

Media preview open house and dedication day details

What: Media preview day and museum dedication with the Bishops of Orange for "The Shroud of Turin: An Immersive Experience" at Christ Cathedral campus.

When: Invited media open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 18, 2025. Private tours beyond the open house period can be arranged, subject to availability. Dedication ceremony from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 18, 2025.

RSVP: Bradley Zint, [email protected], (714) 282-6052 — Andrew Meehan, [email protected], (949) 285-0759

Where: Richard H. Pickup Cultural Center at Christ Cathedral, 13280 Chapman Ave., Garden Grove, CA 92840. Click here for a campus map.

Parking: Media are invited to park in the Shroud of Turin Lot (P7). Click here for a campus map.

Visuals: 360-degree projection-room theaters, a re-creation of the moment of Jesus' resurrection, detailed replicas of the Shroud of Turin, new sacred art (such as Italian-made statues), interactive kiosks, replica items from the Passion of Christ, re-creation of Jesus' tomb

Handout Images: High-resolution still images of the museum will be made available around Nov. 16 upon request by emailing [email protected] or calling (714) 282-6052. Dedication photos will be made available on or around Nov. 19.

Livestream: The 4 p.m., Nov. 18 dedication ceremony will be livestreamed via the Diocese of Orange YouTube, @DioceseOrange

What to expect: The first two rooms

The museum occupies the entire second floor of the Richard H. Pickup Cultural Center, designed by famed architect Richard Meier and completed in 2002. The second floor had been a flex space for meetings and other gatherings but has now had new walls and infrastructure installed to accommodate the museum.

Guests start in the Welcome Hall, highlighted by the first of the two Shroud replicas. The first replica is a detailed copy of the original Shroud approved by the archbishop of the Catholic archdiocese in Turin, Italy. Visitors can closely examine the Shroud and explore its many remarkable features. The Welcome Hall also has a small corpus of Jesus lying on top of a Shroud print — a hint of what's to come.

Next, the doors open to the Prologue Hall, which features a short video highlighting the upcoming experience. It contains artistic animations and a Shroud of Turin 101: what it is and why it has mattered to so many people.

Three immersive theaters

After the Prologue Hall, guests enter the first of three theaters featuring 360-degree immersion technology. Images will be projected onto the floor and walls. Each experience lasts 18 minutes, and guests will sit as the rooms transform around them.

The first room is titled "Immersive Life of Jesus." It tells 12 short stories about the life of Jesus, each connected to an element of transformation: such as when He walked on water, the Transfiguration and the Nativity birth (which features Mary's belly glowing with light). The videos feature photo-realistic imagery, akin to scenes from "The Chosen" that transport guests back to Jesus' time. The video ends with an image of a stone rolling away, which segues into the second theater.

The second experience, "Interactive Shroud of Jesus," is a re-creation of Jesus' tomb. The walls resemble real stone and were crafted by Rancho Cucamonga artist Shane Grammer, who based his work on pictures of authentic burial tombs of Jesus' era. "Interactive Shroud of Jesus" will show a short documentary on the Shroud of Turin, featuring testimony from Shroud expert Fr. Robert Spitzer, S.J.

Fr. Spitzer is the founder of the Magis Center, which is based at the Christ Cathedral campus and explores the intersections of science, reason and faith. The film builds the case for the authenticity of the Shroud through exploration of the evidence: archaeological, historic and anthropological. The video concludes with a re-creation of the moment of the Resurrection, replete with special effects and a burst of light.

This transitions into the third theater, "Immersive Risen Jesus," which at first resembles an ancient chapel from 1st-century Jerusalem. It contains pews to sit in and projected frescoes on the walls by famed artists like Caravaggio, Michelangelo and da Vinci. Through special animation, the frescoes will come alive to tell post-Resurrection stories of Jesus.

The scenery then continues transforming into the modern day and asks the underlying question: Who is the man of the Shroud?

A series of exhibits

After exiting the immersive theaters, visitors will continue their visit through another five areas of the museum. The first area is the Scripture Exhibit, which contains detailed replicas of the Passion, such as a Roman spear, flagrum whip and the Crown of Thorns.

The second is the History Exhibit, highlighted by a diorama re-creation of Jesus' tomb. Nearby is a pair of interactive kiosks, one of which lets guests closely examine all the layers of the Shroud of Turin, such as the blood stains, water damage and burn marks. The kiosk is the first of its kind in the world.

The second kiosk explores the Sudarium of Oviedo: a bloodstained piece of cloth that, like the Shroud of Turin, is believed to have covered the face of Jesus after his Crucifixion. Notably, the kiosk shows how there are 120 points of congruence matching the Sudarium of Oviedo to the Shroud of Turin.

Behind the History Exhibit, a handmade replica statue of Jesus on the crucifix will be installed after the museum's opening date. The crucifix is a replica of one originally by Monsignor Giuilio Ricci, former Vatican archivist and a prominent sindonology expert (the word for the scientific study of the Shroud of Turin). The cross is a graphic depiction showing around 300 wounds from more than 100 scourgings of Jesus. It will be in a tucked-away corner of the museum so guests can choose to view it at their discretion.

Monsignor Ricci, who died in 1995, studied the Shroud of Turin for more than 50 years, penning numerous books and giving many lectures. He was a pivotal contributor to the scientific, iconographic and medical study of sindonology, having been accredited by the Vatican to provide qualified studies on the subject.

After the History Exhibit is the Science Room, which features video and explanations of the many studies on the Shroud, such as the Shroud of Turin Research Project (STURP) of 1978. Next is the Fr. Spitzer Room, where two kiosks allow guests to ask the Jesuit priest 17 questions and hear pre-recorded videos with his responses.

The next space is the Historical Timeline: a 30-foot graphic of Shroud-related imagery throughout history. It covers the Shroud's movements and aspects that were highly influenced by it.

The final room

The remaining space is called the Reflection Room. It is highlighted by a full-size, backlit Shroud replica. The Reflection Room is darkened, making the replica easy to examine.

Next to the replica is a pair of lenticulars highlighted by spotlights. The lenticulars provide a front and back view of the man of the Shroud, giving a visual representation of the three-dimensional information captured in the Shroud.

There is also a new bronze sculpture by Italian artist Luigi Enzo Mattei. The sculpture depicts Jesus lying on his back, with the tension and energy reflecting the split second before He opens His eyes in resurrected glory. Notably, the corpus was made to resemble how the Shroud of Turin suggests Jesus looked: a bearded man, about 5 feet, 11 inches. The final touch is an empty cross on the exit wall, reminding guests that Jesus has risen.

About the Shroud of Turin

The Shroud of Turin is considered to be the most studied artifact in the world, and for good reason. It is believed by some to be the actual linen burial cloth that wrapped the body of Jesus Christ after His Crucifixion, a practice common among the 1st-century Jewish people. There has been such extensive interest in the Shroud that there is a name for the formal study of it: sindonology.

However, it is important to note that the Catholic Church has not taken an official position on the Shroud of Turin's authenticity, but recognizes its importance as an object of veneration and reflection. The church acknowledges the ongoing scientific investigation into the Shroud's origins and properties, entrusting scientists with the task of finding satisfactory answers to questions surrounding it. Popes have consistently recognized the Shroud's significance as a powerful image that points to the Passion and death of Jesus, inviting believers to deeper contemplation and conversion.

The original shroud — kept in a state of careful preservation and not currently on display — has been in the formal possession of the Holy See since 1983. Its history prior to 1354 is not well-documented. Its name is derived from its longtime home in Turin, Italy, where it has been since 1578.

It was first photographed by Secondo Pia in 1898, an effort that first uncovered the startling face of a man whose features are consistent with traditional depictions of Jesus of Nazareth.

ABOUT PAPAIAN STUDIOS

Papaian Studios is a newly formed media company dedicated to creating and supporting projects that illuminate faith, inspire hope and positively impact culture. Rooted in the belief that media can be a powerful instrument for good, the studio seeks to advance the Gospel and uplift the community through innovative, creative and nostalgic storytelling. Papaian Studios' inaugural project, "The Shroud of Turin: An Immersive Experience" at Christ Cathedral, exemplifies its mission: a partnership uniting faith, art, innovation and service to Christ.

ABOUT OTHONIA INC.

Othonia Inc. is a part of the Institute of Science & Faith of the Pontifical Athenaeum Regina Apostolorum in Rome. Othonia's name is derived from the Greek word used in John's Gospel for the "burial cloths" that Peter and John found in the "empty tomb" on that first Easter morning. The mission of Othonia is to encourage people to examine the Shroud through the eyes of both reason and faith. Through its educational materials, exhibits and speakers, Othonia invites people to answer for themselves the question that Jesus asked His followers: "Who do you say that I am?" The Shroud belongs to the undivided Church and provides an opportunity for restoring unity within the broken Body of Christ. The Shroud promotes dialogue around its unsolved mysteries and is a wonderful tool to reach those who don't know Jesus or who have fallen away from their faith. Othonia's flagship museum, "The Shroud of Turin: An Immersive Experience" in Orange County, offers a fascinating journey into the history, science and spiritual significance of this artifact, blending Shroud research with compelling storytelling to inspire wonder, unity and a deeper relationship with the man of the Shroud.

ABOUT THE ROMAN CATHOLIC DIOCESE OF ORANGE

With 1.3 million Catholics, 58 parishes, six Catholic centers and 36 schools, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Orange is one of the largest and most diverse faith communities in the United States. The Diocese empowers Catholics across Orange County to have an active life of faith that is integrated and woven into the fabric of their daily lives through the community and sacramental life of the Church. Under the leadership of Bishop Kevin Vann, the Diocese works to establish and support dynamic, vibrant parishes and schools welcoming all to live the Gospel with faith, joy, charity and unity. Christ Cathedral, the spiritual home of the Bishop of Orange, was dedicated in July 2019. Learn more about the Diocese of Orange at www.rcbo.org

