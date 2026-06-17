Diplomats, business leaders discuss global cooperation at Beijing CBD forum

BEIJING, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn

The first roundtable dialogue for diplomatic envoys held as part of the 2026 Beijing CBD Forum Annual Conference concluded on Tuesday. The event brought together diplomats, business leaders, and scholars to explore new opportunities for international cooperation and high-quality development.

More than 100 participants attended the event, including ambassadors and senior diplomats from countries such as Peru, Maldives, and North Macedonia. Representatives from multinational corporations, Chinese companies, chambers of commerce, and think tanks also took part.

Participants exchanged views on cross-border investment, international trade, the digital economy, technological innovation, and advanced manufacturing.

Xia Linmao, executive vice mayor of Beijing, noted that China has entered the first year of its 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030), and said Beijing will continue pursuing high-quality development. He said the city will further deepen reform and opening up and provide better services and support for foreign investors and international talent.

Echoing the forum's focus on openness and connectivity, Fan Daqi, vice president of the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies, said the dialogue provides a platform for better understanding China's development path and future plans.

During the event, several ambassadors shared perspectives on strengthening trade ties and industrial cooperation with China.

Fazeel Najeeb, the Maldives' ambassador to China, said China's continued opening up has allowed it to share development opportunities with the rest of the world. He said China's growth has benefited not only its own economy but also global development.

Najeeb said China's investment, technology, consumer market, and industrial supply chains have created opportunities for other countries. He also expressed optimism about future cooperation in areas including the digital economy, fintech, e-commerce, and logistics.

Carlos Vasquez, Peruvian ambassador to China, highlighted the role of people-to-people exchanges in strengthening economic relations. He said Peru's participation in the Belt and Road Initiative since 2019 has reflected its commitment to greater connectivity, and it will continue to support bilateral trade and investment.

Those themes of connectivity and innovation continued throughout the forum, which featured two roundtable discussions on global trade cooperation and innovation-driven industrial transformation.

Yan Rui, secretary-general of the Europe Asia Center, said innovation involved not only technological advances but also new ways for different countries to understand one another. She said the organization has long served as a bridge linking technologies, businesses, educational institutions, and policies, and will continue helping Chinese and European partners deepen cooperation.

Participants also reviewed new research findings on Beijing CBD's international development and institutional opening up.

A summary report on Beijing CBD's practices in promoting international cooperation and high-quality development was released during the event.

Introducing the findings, Zhu Wenbo, general manager of Great Strategic Think Tank, said Beijing CBD's growing global influence reflects the capital's commitment to international cooperation.

The area has become home to 125 regional headquarters of multinational corporations, the highest number in the country, while foreign-funded research centers have expanded into frontier sectors including the digital economy and artificial intelligence, according to the report.

The report also shows growing interest among Chinese companies in overseas expansion. More than 85% of surveyed firms said their willingness to enter foreign markets has increased compared with five years earlier. Southeast Asia has emerged as the most popular destination, while Belt and Road partner countries and Latin America are also attracting growing attention.

For companies already operating in the district, Beijing CBD's mature business ecosystem remains a key advantage.

Karl Isaksson, CEO of Kreab Worldwide, said Beijing CBD's greatest strength for multinational companies lies in its strong network of businesses and professional service providers.

"If you want to pinpoint one reason, it's the network of companies, especially the network of professional services companies," he said, adding that the clustering effect makes it easy for multinational firms to access the services they need.

Diplomats, business leaders discuss global cooperation at Beijing CBD forum

http://www.china.org.cn/2026-06/17/content_118553641.shtml

SOURCE China.org.cn