Tech hub to opera stage: Hefei gives Chinese opera digital lease on life

BEIJING, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China.org.cn:

Better known for its high-tech industries and new-energy vehicles, Hefei, the capital of Anhui province in eastern China, is charting an unconventional course. Home to 10 million residents, this tech-driven city is striving to become a hub for opera culture, while harnessing modern innovation to keep traditional arts thriving.

Redefining its urban competitiveness by blending cutting-edge tech with cultural traditions, Hefei launched the "Hundred Operas in Anhui — Starry Hefei" initiative in 2025. The project promotes traditional Chinese opera and aims to build the city into a core hub for national art exchange.

Since its launch, 36 opera genres from across China have staged 101 performances in Hefei, complemented by 150 local Anhui troupes. Over 400 renowned actors have performed, including 53 recipients of the Plum Blossom Prize — China's highest theatrical honor.

Impressive statistics highlight this revival: All shows sold out instantly, and the performances boasted an 86% occupancy rate. Tickets started at just 10 yuan ($1.60), greatly boosting accessibility for audiences.

Leveraging an "opera tourism" model, ticket stubs grant free entry to world-class heritage sites like Mount Huangshan and Hefei's core attractions. Over 74,000 visitors have enjoyed immersive "opera and scenery" tours, boosting regional consumption.

Crucially, the initiative has resonated deeply with Generation Z. Individuals under 40 account for 73.9% of the audience, with those under 30 reaching 44.4%. This stemmed from campus outreach programs that bring traditional arts into student life.

"Ever since I started school here, I've wanted to experience Anhui's opera culture," said Yu Haoshen, a student from Inner Mongolia. "The initiative allows me to enjoy wonderful performances from all over the country without having to travel around."

Furthermore, the project has attracted over 80 foreign nationals from more than a dozen countries, bridging language barriers. In 2026, Hefei partnered with China Media Group for the Opera Soulmate Conference, further engaging youth globally. The city is also planning to break ground on the China Opera Museum.

Meanwhile, Hefei is utilizing its technological advantages to build a digital ecosystem for traditional opera supported by the Anhui Hundred Operas Center and six professional theaters.

Tech hub to opera stage: Hefei gives Chinese opera digital lease on life

http://www.china.org.cn/2026-03/13/content_118624241.shtml

SOURCE China.org.cn