WUHAN, China, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Changjiang Daily.

Nearly 40 foreign diplomats and experts from 27 countries and international organizations explored tech innovations and the ancient Chu culture in Wuhan, China's Hubei Province on June 25. The visit was part of the "Discover Wuhan, Explore Opportunities in China" event.

Diplomats, experts explore culture, tech innovation in Wuhan Speed Speed

The delegation, which included ambassadors, senior diplomats, and think tank experts from countries such as Turkmenistan, Comoros, Bulgaria, Argentina, Britain and Spain, explored how artificial intelligence, robotics, and technologies are reshaping one of China's fastest-growing innovation hubs.

During a visit to the Wushang Dream Plaza, the group witnessed a futuristic showcase featuring a humanoid robot drawing a bow and successfully hitting a target. Nearby, a robotic band played rock music while other machines performed synchronized dances and Chinese martial arts.

The technological tour continued at Wuhan Huaweike Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., where the envoys learned about the key technologies driving the rapidly expanding humanoid robot industry. The delegation also experienced the city's innovative public transit by boarding a suspended monorail that glides above Wuhan's Optics Valley.

At the Voyah automobile plant, visitors observed a highly digitized production line in action. Giant screens displayed real-time manufacturing data while automated guided vehicles seamlessly transported components across the factory floor. According to organizers, several delegates expressed optimism regarding the global expansion of electric vehicles and voiced a desire to deepen economic cooperation to bring Wuhan's "intelligent manufacturing" to international markets.

Beyond the city's industrial achievements, the delegation marveled at Wuhan's clean environment, efficient urban planning, and the boundless potential of its cutting-edge tech sector.

Recognized for its strategic location along the Yangtze and Han rivers, Wuhan was highlighted by the visitors as a prime destination for foreign investment. Impressed by the city's dynamic blend of natural beauty, local cuisine, and energetic atmosphere, delegates expressed eagerness to share the story of Wuhan's rapid modernization with the rest of the world.

SOURCE Changjiang Daily