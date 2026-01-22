Discovering the Lesser-known Wuhan with 7 influencers "Youth of Wuhan" Season Two Unlocks the City's Hidden Codes

WUHAN, China, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Changjiang Daily.

Recently, eight short videos marked the debut of Season Two of "Youth of Wuhan", with one episode released daily. Built around the central theme of uncovering a "lesser-known Wuhan," the series brings together influencers from seven countries to document their firsthand experiences of the city. Through a blend of humor, curiosity, and exploration, the videos highlight how Wuhan seamlessly weaves tradition, innovation, and everyday life, sparking extensive reposts and enthusiastic responses both at home and abroad.

lesser-known Wuhan

Each episode reveals a different layer of the city. Viewers follow a Canadian creator tasting traditional Chinese medicine–inspired coffee, where herbal ingredients are transformed into modern flavors—prompting overseas comments like, "Chinese medicine coffee?! Sounds pretty interesting! Does it taste like coffee?" Another episode dives into the engineering legacy of the Wuhan Yangtze River Bridge, drawing praise such as "Fun and informative!" and heartfelt stories from abroad, including one viewer proudly sharing that her grandparents were one of the main bridge engineers who designed the 2nd Yangtze River bridge in Wuhan and also part of the Wuhan bridge engineering team which helped construct 4000 bridges around the world.

The journey continues through lotus root fields and factories with an Italian guest, inspiring reactions like "What a wonderful experience!" Meanwhile, a German influencer uncovers 600-year-old guqin music notation hidden inside a metro station, prompting awe-filled comments: "Wahnsinn. Sehr interessant!"

As the series moves into the future, audiences are taken inside China's high-speed rail system, Optics Valley's robots and suspended monorail, and the everyday applications of BeiDou technology. "China is really the future," one viewer wrote, while another shared, "The train system is one of my favorite things about living here!"

The final episode turns to ecology and sustainability, portraying wetlands as spaces for both lifestyle innovation and fashion expression.

The eight episodes present Wuhan as a city of hidden codes, waiting to be unlocked through curiosity, youth, and global perspectives. Across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, the series has drawn over 8600,00 views, with enthusiastic reposts and lively discussions.

SOURCE Changjiang Daily