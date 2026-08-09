Diplomats' Perspective on Anhui: From Agricultural Province to Regional Economic "Growth Pole"

HEFEI, China, Aug. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from CRI Online:

"This is a rare opportunity — we have come to the new engine of China's economic growth, Anhui." So said H.E. Mr. Robert Lee, Fiji's Ambassador to China, at an exchange event in Hefei on the 3rd, which brought together 15 diplomats from Ethiopia, Fiji, Latvia, Türkiye, Botswana and other countries for an in-depth dialogue with the province.

Diplomats engage in dialogue with representatives of Anhui enterprises at the launch ceremony, August 3.

At the opening ceremony, more than 100 Anhui-based enterprises were on display, spanning new energy vehicles, artificial intelligence, photovoltaic materials, construction equipment, culture, and tourism and wellness — sectors that represent new growth points for Anhui and for the Chinese economy more broadly. Newly released figures for the first half of the year show Anhui posting an economic output of 2.737 trillion yuan and growth of 5.6%, placing it among China's top ten provinces by GDP. Known for its strength in scientific innovation and its long-termism, the province is home to firms such as iFlytek (artificial intelligence) and JAC Group (automobile manufacturing).

H.E. Prof. Lekoko S. Kenosi, Botswana's Ambassador to China, said he valued this dialogue format and would visit companies over the coming days, adding that Anhui's sci-tech enterprises demonstrate strong R&D capabilities, opening possibilities for cooperation in cultural technology and intelligent manufacturing. Ambassador Lee also noted Anhui's progress in artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure, seeing points of convergence with Fiji's development needs.

The week-long programme will take the diplomats to companies in Hefei, Xuancheng and Huangshan, covering construction, automobile manufacturing, culture, and tourism and wellness. In Hefei, the itinerary includes a leading construction firm and an AI park; in Xuancheng, the development of the cultural industry and a cultural exchange session; in Huangshan, eco-tourism and wellness resort projects. The organizers said the aim is to give the diplomats a fuller picture of how a Chinese provincial economy actually works, and to identify potential areas for cooperation in supply chains, green technology transfer and people-to-people exchange.

No agreements have been signed so far, but several envoys expressed interest in continuing to engage with Anhui companies after the event. Long dominated by agriculture and traditional manufacturing, Anhui has in recent years become one of the faster-growing provinces in China's regional economy, drawing investment of a certain scale from both domestic and overseas sources.

SOURCE CRI Online