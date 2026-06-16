DIPRA Welcome Hammond, IN, to the Century Club

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association (DIPRA) proudly welcomes the City of Hammond, IN, to its Century Club, which honors the strength, resilience, and longevity of cast iron pipe.

DIPRA Regional Engineer David Billings (center) presents a certificate honoring the City of Hammond, IN, for choosing cast iron pipe more than 100 years ago for its drinking water system. City personnel also appearing in the photo, from left to right, are Tammy Pramuk, Lead AP/Deputy Operations Supervisor; Deborah VanMeter, Office Manager; Bruce Long, Distribution Superintendent; Billings; Charles Pietrucha, Filtration Superintendent; Sharon Daniels, President, Board of Directors; and Jaime Prieto, Deputy Chief Executive Operator

"Cast iron pipe set the standard for drinking water systems," said DIPRA President David Cole. "The Century Club recognizes that legacy, and the City of Hammond deserves credit for investing in infrastructure built to last. Today, modern Ductile iron pipe continues that tradition by delivering the strength, reliability, and longevity communities need to support safe drinking water systems for generations to come."

From 1899 to 1921, the City of Hammond installed three segments of cast iron pipe along Lake Avenue that safely remain in service today. A 16-inch diameter pipe was installed in 1899, followed by a 24-inch diameter pipe in 1904 and a 36-inch diameter pipe between 1916 and 1921. The Century Club induction recognizes the foresight demonstrated in selecting cast iron pipes for this area of the city.

The City of Hammond has more than 350 miles of cast- and Ductile iron pipe in its system. Bruce Long, distribution superintendent for the city's Water Works Department, said the utility experiences a limited number of repairs for a system of that size.

"I would like to thank all of the engineers, board of directors, contractors, and water department employees whose dedication and hard work helped design and construct a water system that will benefit Hammond residents for years to come," Long said.

Long noted that the city prefers to install Ductile iron pipe when replacing or upgrading aging infrastructure.

"When performing water main extension projects or hot taps for new developments, Ductile iron is the most durable pipe to use," Long said, adding that he has found Ductile iron to be the easiest pipe material to install and maintain.

The Cast Iron Pipe Century Club was organized in 1947 to publicly recognize water utilities with Cast Iron mains that have provided service for 100 years or more. There are more than 550 water utilities in the United States and more than 35 water utilities in Canada that are members of DIPRA's Century Club. DIPRA also sponsors a Sesquicentennial Club, of which 27 utilities in the U.S. and five in Canada are known to have enjoyed cast iron pipelines in service for more than 150 years.

DIPRA Regional Engineer David Billings (center) presents a certificate honoring the City of Hammond, IN, for choosing cast iron pipe more than 100 years ago for its drinking water system. City personnel also appearing in the photo, from left to right, are Tammy Pramuk, Lead AP/Deputy Operations Supervisor; Deborah VanMeter, Office Manager; Bruce Long, Distribution Superintendent; Billings; Charles Pietrucha, Filtration Superintendent; Sharon Daniels, President, Board of Directors; and Jaime Prieto, Deputy Chief Executive Operator

About DIPRA

Founded in 1915, the Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association (DIPRA) has served as a resource and technical advisor to the water industry. DIPRA also provides representation on standards-making committees as well as technical research on a variety of application-based topics. While DIPRA member companies have different names and locations, they share a common commitment to produce and deliver the finest quality water and wastewater pipe material in the world - Ductile iron pipe - and at the greatest possible value to its purchasers.

SOURCE Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association (DIPRA)