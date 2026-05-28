DIPRA Welcomes Stephen A. Marcino as Northeastern Regional Engineer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association (DIPRA) announces the hiring of Stephen A. Marcino, P.E., MBA, as Northeastern Regional Engineer. In this role, Marcino will coordinate with water and wastewater utilities and infrastructure professionals, in a region that stretches from Maryland to Maine, regarding the application and specification of Ductile iron pipe (DIP).

"Stephen's deep technical expertise and forward-thinking approach to complex water infrastructure and digital innovation will be instrumental in providing strategic guidance to utilities and other water professionals regarding Ductile iron," said DIPRA President David Cole. "Water utilities are looking for generational solutions to provide clean, safe drinking water that will stand the test of time. Ductile iron remains the superior pipe material available today, and Stephen's proven track record will play a vital role in helping utilities safeguard their communities."

Marcino brings nearly 30 years of experience and leadership in water and wastewater engineering, operations, and digital delivery innovation. His professional career spans from design, construction to operations. He has built and mentored high-performing teams utilizing design software and 3D/4D modeling technology to boost ROI. Over the course of his career, Marcino has led more than 100 water and wastewater projects, combining technical expertise with business acumen, to advance innovation in both design and construction with an operations-minded perspective.

Marcino most recently served as Director of Water Solutions at Bentley Systems, where he led global teams and partnered with top engineering and construction firms to advance digital delivery, including 3D/4D modeling and digital twin technologies. His work improved project efficiency by as much as 35% and delivered measurable ROI for major clients.

Prior to Bentley, Marcino held senior leadership roles at Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson; American Water; and Black & Veatch managing medium to large-scale design, construction, and operations initiatives for municipal and private-sector clients. His experience spans treatment plant and pipeline design, regulatory compliance and permitting, plus business development and infrastructure planning, positioning him to contribute immediately to DIPRA's mission in the water sector.

"I am excited to join DIPRA as the Northeastern Regional Engineer," Marcino said. "The organization's strategic planning, research, and support for water and wastewater utilities and infrastructure professionals are unmatched. I look forward to helping guide long-term decisions that ensure the delivery of safe, reliable drinking water for generations to come." Marcino is a licensed Professional Engineer with an MBA from Temple University in Philadelphia, PA, where he also earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.

About DIPRA

Founded in 1915, the Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association (DIPRA) has served as a resource and technical advisor to the water industry. DIPRA also provides representation on standards-making committees as well as technical research on a variety of applications-based topics. While DIPRA member companies have different names and locations, they share a common commitment to produce and deliver the finest quality water and wastewater pipe material in the world, Ductile Iron Pipe, and at the greatest possible value to its purchasers.

SOURCE Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association (DIPRA)