Direxion Readies Launch of CLAU & CLAD, 2X Daily Bull & Bear Exposure to Anthropic

CLAU & CLAD Build on Direxion's Leadership in Single Stock Daily Leveraged & Inverse ETFs

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Direxion, a leading provider of ETFs for tactical traders, has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to launch the Direxion Daily Anthropic Bull 2X ETF (CLAU) and the Direxion Daily Anthropic Bear 2X ETF (CLAD). Once effective, CLAU will seek daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the daily performance of the common stock of Anthropic, and CLAD will seek daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the inverse (-200%) of that performance. Both are expected to begin trading shortly after Anthropic completes its initial public offering, and its shares begin trading, subject to SEC effectiveness.

Anthropic, the company behind the Claude family of AI models, confidentially submitted a draft registration statement for a proposed initial public offering on June 1, 2026, following a funding round reported to value it at roughly $965 billion. A public listing would open trading access to one of the few pure-play developers of frontier AI models and would rank among the most closely watched technology debuts of 2026, alongside SpaceX, and an anticipated listing by OpenAI. Backed by Microsoft and Alphabet as investors and infrastructure partners, Anthropic occupies a pivotal position in the AI landscape. CLAU and CLAD would complement Direxion's existing Microsoft and Google-related products, giving traders targeted exposure across the companies driving the next phase of AI development.

"Anthropic's debut is among the most awaited of the current IPO wave, and active traders will want to move on it fast," said Mo Sparks, Chief Product Officer at Direxion. "CLAU and CLAD are built to give them a focused pair of 2X daily tools to trade either direction from the first days of public trading. They sit alongside our existing Microsoft and Google single-stock funds, rounding out a toolkit for three of the names driving the AI trade, and they extend the Single-Stock Leveraged & Inverse franchise we have built."

CLAU and CLAD would join a deep bench of Direxion Daily Single Stock Daily Leveraged & Inverse ETFs, from the firm's Tesla flagship, the Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X and Bear 1X ETF (TSLL and TSLS), to recent IPO-driven launches such as the Direxion Daily SpaceX Bull and Bear 2X ETFs (LOFF and LOFD) and AI names like Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X and Bear 1X ETFs (NVDU and NVDD). The planned Funds would add long and inverse access to the maker of Claude to that toolkit, reinforcing Direxion's standing as the leading issuer of single-stock ETFs in the U.S.

All Direxion Leveraged and Inverse ETFs are intended only for investors with an in-depth understanding of the risks associated with seeking leveraged investment results, and who plan to actively monitor and manage their positions. There is no guarantee these ETFs will meet their objective. Please visit the Direxion Leveraged and Inverse ETF Education Center, where you will find educational brochures, videos, and a self-paced online course to help you understand if Leveraged and Inverse ETFs – including Single Stock Daily LETFs – are right for you.

About Direxion:

Direxion equips investors driven by conviction with ETF solutions built for purpose and fine-tuned for precision. These solutions serve a broad spectrum of investors, whether executing short-term tactical trades or building longer-term portfolio allocations. Direxion's reputation is founded on developing products that precisely express market perspectives and allow investors to manage their risk exposure. Founded in 1997, the company has approximately $85.4 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2026. For more information, please visit www.direxion.com.

There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

For more information on all Direxion Shares ETFs, go to www.direxion.com, or call us at 866.301.9214.

An investor should carefully consider a Fund's investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Direxion Shares. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus call 866.476.7523 or visit our website at direxion.com. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

To read the Pre-Effective Prospectus, click here.

The information in this Prospectus is not complete and may be changed. We may not sell these securities until the registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission is effective. This Prospectus is not an offer to sell these securities and is not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any state where the offer or sale is not permitted.

Investing in the Funds involves a high degree of risk. Anthropic has not yet completed an initial public offering, and the Funds will not commence operations until Anthropic's common stock is publicly listed. As a newly public company, Anthropic may experience heightened volatility. Unlike traditional ETFs, or even other leveraged and/or inverse ETFs, these leveraged single-stock ETF tracks the price of a single stock rather than an index, eliminating the benefits of diversification. Leveraged ETFs pursue daily leveraged investment objectives, which means they are riskier than alternatives which do not use leverage. They seek daily goals and should not be expected to track the underlying stock's performance over periods longer than one day. They are not suitable for all investors and should be utilized only by investors who understand leverage risk and who actively manage their investments. The Funds will lose money if the underlying stock's performance is flat, and it is possible that the Funds will lose money even if the underlying stock's performance increases, over a period longer than a single day. Investing in the Funds is not equivalent to investing directly in Anthropic.

Direxion Shares Risks – An investment in the ETFs involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The ETFs are non-diversified and include risks associated with concentration that results from an ETF's investments in a particular industry, sector or company, which can increase volatility. The leveraged and inverse ETFs utilize derivatives, such as futures contracts and swaps which are subject to market risks that may cause their price to fluctuate both intra-day and over time. The leveraged and inverse ETFs do not attempt to, and should not be expected to, provide returns which are a multiple of (or inverse of) the return of their respective index or underlying security for periods other than a single day. The leveraged and leveraged inverse ETFs may also be subject to leverage, correlation, daily compounding, market volatility and risks specific to an industry, sector or company. The ETFs are subject to certain risks, including imperfect index correlation and secondary market price variance, which may decrease performance. The ETFs may invest in a relatively small number of issuers and, as a result, be subject to greater risk of loss with respect to their portfolio securities than that of a fully diversified portfolio of securities. Due to the non-diversified nature of the ETFs, they may experience greater fluctuation in their net asset value as compared to other, more diversified investments. The non-leveraged ETFs may be appropriate for investors with a long-term investment time horizon, who primarily seek capital growth, and who are able to tolerate periods of prolonged price declines. Please read each ETF's prospectus for a more complete description of the investment risks. There is no guarantee that an ETF will achieve its investment objective.

Distributor: ALPS Distributors, Inc.

Account Director Randi Cohen Ditto Public Relations [email protected]

SOURCE Direxion