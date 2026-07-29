Direxion Launches Defined Income Boost ETFs

Options Income from the Single Stocks Investors Follow Most

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Direxion today announced the launch of Defined Income Boost, a suite of six ETFs that seek income by writing call options on individual high-volatility stocks. The six funds are the Direxion NVDA Defined Income Boost ETF (NVIB), Direxion TSLA Defined Income Boost ETF (TSIB), Direxion GOOGL Defined Income Boost ETF (GOIB), Direxion META Defined Income Boost ETF (MEIB), Direxion PLTR Defined Income Boost ETF (PLIB), and Direxion MU Defined Income Boost ETF (MUIB).

Many of the stocks driving today's market pay little or no dividend, leaving income-focused investors to choose between growth names and traditional payers, the mature, slower-growth companies that return cash through steady dividends. At a time when income is increasingly desired by investors, yet harder to get from the names moving the market, Defined Income Boost ETFs offer another path: income drawn from stocks investors already follow, sourced from an options strategy rather than from the position itself. It also extends Direxion's derivatives expertise from leveraged and inverse strategies into income.

"Traders and investors have long known Direxion for precise daily execution in the leveraged and inverse space," said Mo Sparks, Chief Product Officer at Direxion. "Defined Income Boost ETFs bring that same discipline and derivatives expertise to a non-leveraged, income-focused approach. Every fund follows a published, rules-based Cboe index, which is designed to pursue a defined income stream while keeping each fund's behavior more closely aligned with the stock it tracks. It is the first step in a suite we expect to expand over time."

About Direxion:

Direxion equips investors driven by conviction with ETF solutions built for purpose and fine-tuned for precision. These solutions serve a broad spectrum of investors, whether executing short-term tactical trades or building longer-term portfolio allocations. Direxion's reputation is founded on developing products that precisely express market perspectives and allow investors to manage their risk exposure. Founded in 1997, the company has approximately $85.4 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2026. For more information, please visit www.direxion.com.

There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

For more information on all Direxion Shares ETFs, go to www.direxion.com, or call us at 866.301.9214.

An investor should carefully consider the Fund's investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. The Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Direxion Shares. To obtain the Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus call 866-476-7523 or visit our website at direxion.com. The Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Investing in a Fund is not equivalent to investing directly in the underlying stock. An underlying index's use of options contracts involves investment strategies and risks different from those associated with ordinary portfolio securities transactions. The Funds intend to make distributions twice a month that generally reflect the income and gains generated from the underlying index's options strategy. The occurrence and amount of any such distributions depend on the performance of the underlying security relative to the options sold and are not guaranteed.

Direxion Shares ETF Risks – An investment in the ETFs involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The ETFs are subject to certain risks, including imperfect index correlation and market price variance, that may decrease performance. As non-diversified funds, the ETFs may invest in a relatively small number of issuers and, as a result, be subject to greater risk of loss with respect to its portfolio securities. An ETF may concentrate its investments in certain industries or sectors, which can increase volatility. The ETFs may experience greater fluctuation in its net asset value as compared to other investments. These ETFs may be appropriate for investors with a long-term investment time horizon, who primarily seek capital growth, and who are able to tolerate periods of prolonged price declines. Please read each ETF's prospectus for a more complete description of the investment risks. There is no guarantee that an ETF will achieve its investment objective.

An investor should carefully consider a Fund's investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Direxion Shares. To obtain a Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus call 866-476-7523 or visit our website at www.direxion.com. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

SOURCE Direxion