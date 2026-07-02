Direxion Readies Launch of SKHL, 2X Daily Exposure to SK hynix

SKHL Builds on Direxion's Leadership in Leveraged & Inverse Semiconductor ETFs

NEW YORK, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Direxion, a leading provider of ETFs for tactical traders, has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to launch the Direxion Daily SK Hynix Bull 2X ETF (SKHL). Once effective, SKHL will seek daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the daily performance of the SK hynix Inc.-sponsored American depositary receipt (Nasdaq: SKHY) (collectively, "SK hynix"). The Fund is expected to begin trading shortly after SK hynix's ADR lists on Nasdaq, subject to SEC effectiveness.

SK hynix is set to begin trading on Nasdaq on July 10, 2026. Experts have reported it will be one of the largest ADR offerings in market history. The listing would open U.S. trading access to the world's leading supplier of high-bandwidth memory, the stacked chips that sit beside AI accelerators and a primary reason SK hynix has become central to the AI data center supply chain. It is a lead memory supplier to Nvidia, including qualification on next-generation HBM4 for Nvidia's Vera Rubin platform.

"SK hynix sits at the center of the AI memory story, and few listings this year have been more anticipated," said Mo Sparks, Chief Product Officer at Direxion. "SKHL will provide active traders a focused way to act on that conviction once the ADR is trading, and it is a natural extension of the semiconductor franchise we have built."

SKHL would join a deep bench of Direxion semiconductor leveraged and inverse ETFs, from the firm's flagship Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull and Bear 3X ETFs (SOXL and SOXS) to single-stock chip funds spanning Nvidia (NVDU and NVDD) and Micron (MUU and MUD). The planned Fund would add the world's HBM leader to that toolkit, reinforcing Direxion's standing as a leading issuer of single-stock ETFs in the U.S.

Fund Summary:

Fund Name Ticker Direxion Daily SK Hynix Bull 2X ETF SKHL

All Direxion Leveraged and Inverse ETFs are intended only for investors with an in-depth understanding of the risks associated with seeking leveraged investment results, and who plan to actively monitor and manage their positions. There is no guarantee these ETFs will meet their objective. Please visit the Direxion Leveraged and Inverse ETF Education Center, where you will find educational brochures, videos, and a self-paced online course to help you understand if Leveraged and Inverse ETFs – including Single Stock Daily LETFs – are right for you.

About Direxion:

Direxion equips investors driven by conviction with ETF solutions built for purpose and fine-tuned for precision. These solutions serve a broad spectrum of investors, whether executing short-term tactical trades or building longer-term portfolio allocations. Direxion's reputation is founded on developing products that precisely express market perspectives and allow investors to manage their risk exposure. Founded in 1997, the company has approximately $85.4 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2026. For more information, please visit www.direxion.com.

There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

For more information on all Direxion Shares ETFs, go to www.direxion.com, or call us at 866.301.9214.

An investor should carefully consider a Fund's investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Direxion Shares. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus call 866.476.7523 or visit our website at direxion.com. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

To read the Pre-Effective Prospectus, click here.

The information in this Prospectus is not complete and may be changed. We may not sell these securities until the registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission is effective. This Prospectus is not an offer to sell these securities and is not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any state where the offer or sale is not permitted.

Investing in the fund involves a high degree of risk. SK hynix recently commenced its initial public offering for its American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") shares and may experience heightened volatility. Unlike traditional ETFs, or even other leveraged and/or inverse ETFs, this leveraged single-stock ETF tracks the price of a single stock rather than an index, eliminating the benefits of diversification. Leveraged ETFs pursue daily leveraged investment objectives, which means they are riskier than alternatives which do not use leverage. They seek daily goals and should not be expected to track the underlying stock's performance over periods longer than one day. They are not suitable for all investors and should be utilized only by investors who understand leverage risk and who actively manage their investments. The Fund will lose money if the underlying stock's performance is flat, and it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if the underlying stock's performance increases, over a period longer than a single day. Investing in the Fund is not equivalent to investing directly in SK hynix.

Direxion Shares Risks – An investment in the ETFs involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The ETFs are non-diversified and include risks associated with concentration that results from an ETF's investments in a particular industry, sector or company, which can increase volatility. The leveraged and inverse ETFs utilize derivatives, such as futures contracts and swaps which are subject to market risks that may cause their price to fluctuate both intra-day and over time. The leveraged and inverse ETFs do not attempt to, and should not be expected to, provide returns which are a multiple of (or inverse of) the return of their respective index or underlying security for periods other than a single day. The leveraged and leveraged inverse ETFs may also be subject to leverage, correlation, daily compounding, market volatility and risks specific to an industry, sector or company. The ETFs are subject to certain risks, including imperfect index correlation and secondary market price variance, which may decrease performance. The ETFs may invest in a relatively small number of issuers and, as a result, be subject to greater risk of loss with respect to their portfolio securities than that of a fully diversified portfolio of securities. Due to the non-diversified nature of the ETFs, they may experience greater fluctuation in their net asset value as compared to other, more diversified investments. The non-leveraged ETFs may be appropriate for investors with a long-term investment time horizon, who primarily seek capital growth, and who are able to tolerate periods of prolonged price declines. Please read each ETF's prospectus for a more complete description of the investment risks. There is no guarantee that an ETF will achieve its investment objective.

Account Director

Randi Cohen

Ditto Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Direxion