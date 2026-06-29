DISC Surgery Center at Palm Beach Opens with Elite Team of Spine, Total Joint and Orthopedic Specialists

These highly respected doctors will treat patients in the new, state-of-the-art facility now open.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DISC Surgery Center has unveiled the roster of physician partners who will treat patients at its new, state-of-the-art Palm Beach facility. These world-class spine, total joint and orthopedic doctors are leaders in their fields, each embracing DISC's commitment to motion preservation and minimally invasive techniques that get patients back to their active lives more quickly and safely.

An elite team of spine, total joint and orthopedic surgeons will treat patients at the new, state-of-the-art DISC Surgery Center at Palm Beach, which is equipped to provide the highest level of care. DISC Surgery Center at Palm Beach merges comfort with technology in its spacious and private patient recovery rooms.

DISC Surgery Center at Palm Beach was purpose-built to deliver advanced outpatient spine and total joint care utilizing ultramodern robotics, image guidance and minimally invasive surgical technologies. At 15,618 square feet, this ambulatory surgery center (ASC) houses three operating suites, seven preoperative rooms and five PACU bays, as well as a full-service musculoskeletal clinic with three exam rooms. The ASC, now fully licensed in the state of Florida, is officially open.

"There is no surgery center in Florida like DISC, which is truly the future of spine and total joint care," said Dr. Jason M. Cuéllar, the board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon who serves as medical director for DISC Palm Beach. "Combine this highly advanced infrastructure with some of the nation's best spine and orthopedic talent, and you've got an exceptional experience for patients at an all-new level of care for the region."

The physician partners treating patients at DISC Palm Beach include:

Spine Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery & Total Joints

Vascular Surgery

All doctors are accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call (561) 621-9420.

"The opening of DISC Palm Beach represents another important milestone in our commitment to expand patient access to high-quality musculoskeletal care throughout Florida," said Lee Levanduski, CEO of DISC Surgery Center parent company TriasMD. "By bringing together exceptional physicians, advanced technology and a patient-centered model of care, we are creating a premier destination for outpatient spine and orthopedic treatment."

About the DISC Surgery Centers

The DISC Surgery Centers are known for high-quality, minimally invasive spine surgery, total joint care and interventional pain management. Each state-of-the-art facility is focused on patient satisfaction, with top physicians delivering care in a safe, inviting setting. These exceptional surgery centers are part of Trias Global, a clinically integrated network of healthcare providers built and managed by DISC parent company, TriasMD, a Chicago Pacific Founders portfolio company. For more information, call 949-988-7800, visit www.discmd.com or follow @DISCMD.

Media Contact:

Kristien Brada-Thompson, Brada PR

310-930-3445

[email protected]

SOURCE DISC Surgery Center