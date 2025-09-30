DISC Surgery Center to Provide Patients Access to EOSedge for Spine Imaging in Marina del Rey

The state-of-the-art imaging system provides high-resolution images with optimized dose modulation for spinal imaging and care.

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DISC Surgery Center at Marina del Rey announces that they are now utilizing the latest EOS technology in their patient care. The EOSedge system enables optimal implant positioning, better visualization for surgical strategy and greater confidence in delivering patient-specific surgical solutions.

Lobby of DISC Surgery Center at Marina del Rey, located in the same building as Mink Advanced Imaging Glencoe. A DISC patient undergoing low-dose EOSedge imaging in Marina del Rey.

"The EOSedge technology is truly a breakthrough for our physicians and patients alike," said Dr. Luke Macyszyn, a board-certified, fellowship-trained neurological spine surgeon and physician partner at DISC Surgery Center. "With this system's enhanced spatial resolution and image contrast, we are able to obtain highly accurate pre- and post-operative data on our patients while substantially reducing their radiation exposure. This exciting expansion of capabilities furthers our commitment to best-in-class spine care."

EOS® is globally recognized for its low-dose, full-body biplanar imaging platform and its cloud-based digital spine ecosystem. EOS technology informs the entire surgical process by capturing a calibrated, full-body image in a weight-bearing position, enabling precise measurement of anatomical angles and dimensions. The cutting-edge X-Ray detection technology, low-dose radiation modulation, and open cabin design deliver high-resolution images that allow physicians to make well informed diagnoses and develop personalized treatment plans.

Patients for EOSedge have the convenience of obtaining imaging at Mink Advanced Imaging Glencoe, a RadNet/Cedars-Sinai Imaging Center, which is located in the same building as the DISC Surgery Center at 4553 Glencoe Ave., Marina del Rey, CA 90292 (map). To schedule an appointment with a DISC provider, patients should call (949) 988-7800.

About the DISC Surgery Centers

The DISC Surgery Centers are known for high-quality, minimally invasive spine surgery, interventional pain management, orthopedics and sports medicine. Each state-of-the-art facility is focused on patient satisfaction, with top physicians delivering care in a safe, inviting setting. With locations throughout California, these exceptional surgery centers are part of Trias Global, a clinically integrated network of healthcare providers built and managed by DISC parent company, TriasMD, a Chicago Pacific Founders portfolio company. For more information, call 949-988-7800, visit www.discmd.com or follow @DISCMD.

About Trias Global Part of TriasMD, Trias Global is a clinically integrated network of highly specialized spine and musculoskeletal ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) partnered with primary care physicians, laboratories and imaging organizations. TriasMD positions these facilities to thrive by carefully selecting healthcare providers with demonstrated expertise and performance; investing in leading-edge technologies and infrastructure; collaborating with insurers and healthcare institutions; and standardizing quality assurance for complex outpatient procedures through business intelligence and analytics. As a result, all Trias Global ASCs deliver superior care and experiences while reducing costs for patients, providers and payers alike. For more information, visit www.triasmd.com.

About EOS imaging

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of free-standing, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has 405 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology solutions, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

