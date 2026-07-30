Discern Security Raises $13 Million Series A and Launches Agentic Loops to Close Security Gaps

Funding led by Forgepoint Capital will accelerate the Discern Security Loop, an agentic platform that continuously identifies and remediates security control gaps in the AI era

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Discern Security, the company transforming cybersecurity posture through proactive, agent-driven optimization of security controls, today announced $13 million in Series A funding led by Forgepoint Capital, with participation from First Rays Ventures, Growth Enjin Partners, Vela Ventures, and other angel investors. The funding will accelerate the development and adoption of the Discern Security Loop, an agentic platform that helps organizations continuously evaluate and improve existing security controls.

Funding led by Forgepoint Capital will accelerate the Discern Security Loop, an agentic platform that continuously identifies and remediates security control gaps in the AI era

Organizations are looking for practical AI that augments security teams rather than replacing them. At the same time, security teams have never had more tools or more findings to manage. AI is helping organizations uncover vulnerabilities at unprecedented speed, but the resulting flood of alerts can quickly overwhelm already stretched teams.

"Our data shows that customers use less than 25% of the features of the security products they buy," said Sai Venkataraman, Founder and CEO of Discern Security. "With our agentic loops, we can at least double tool utilization for our customers."

Discern provides an AI-native security workspace that unifies data from across an organization's environment to power the Discern Security Loop. By combining reusable AI Skills, intelligent agents, and human-approved workflows, the platform identifies the control gaps that matter most, prioritizes remediation based on business context, and coordinates action across security, IT, and compliance teams. Each completed cycle strengthens security posture while giving leaders measurable evidence of improvement over time.

"Here at Carrier, we believe in making Cybersecurity actionable with Agentic AI loops and we are excited to work with Discern and their partner Infocepts in baselining our top security metrics and improving them over time," said Parikshit Umare, Director of Digital Transformation at Carrier. "We have a vision of continuous, resilient, and democratic cybersecurity, and new and innovative partners together with our in-house expertise, can help realize that vision."

Rather than stopping at alerts or ticket creation, Discern connects findings to the underlying controls, assets, and compliance requirements, helping organizations automate repetitive analysis, demonstrate measurable progress over time, and translate technical findings into executive-ready reporting aligned with frameworks such as MITRE ATT&CK.

"As a Cybersecurity Architect, I see a huge opportunity to tangibly and quantifiably improve security metrics and posture with AI loops where we can assess, baseline, optimize, and remediate controls over time," said Andrew Dutton, Cybersecurity Architect at Sumitomo. "In the age of unlimited vulnerabilities, continuous optimization of cyber metrics is key, and I am happy to collaborate with Discern here."

"AI can significantly improve security posture by closing control gaps with existing tools, but doing so requires a deep understanding of the organization's environment, business context, and security stack," said Rey Kirton, Partner at Forgepoint Capital. "Discern brings that understanding into an AI-powered workspace that helps users investigate, act, and continuously improve security."

With the new funding, Discern plans to grow its engineering and product teams, expand its library of AI Skills and autonomous capabilities, and continue helping organizations turn cybersecurity from a reactive function into a measurable driving force.

For more information, visit: discernsecurity.com

About Discern Security

Discern Security helps organizations improve cybersecurity posture through proactive, agent-driven security operations. By connecting security data, vendor best practices, and automation workflows, Discern enables teams to continuously assess controls, surface meaningful insights, prioritize remediation, automate follow-through, and improve outcomes across complex environments. Learn more at www.discernsecurity.com and follow Discern Security on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Discern Security