Discern Security Launches AI-Native Agentic Platform for Faster Security Outcomes

New platform enables security teams to assess posture, surface insights, prioritize action, automate remediation, and align strategy, with live demonstrations at RSA Conference 2026

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Discern Security today introduced new agentic AI capabilities across its proactive security platform, designed to help security teams move faster from data to action.

As environments become more complex and security teams face growing tool sprawl, fragmented workflows, and too much data with too little clarity, Discern provides an easier way to understand posture, prioritize work, and drive measurable risk reduction across the security stack.

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The Discern platform features six specialized AI agents, each built for a distinct security workflow:

Scout : The foundation of Discern's intelligence, Scout converts vendor best practices into measurable health checks and turns messy inventory data into a clean, enriched asset and application view.

: The foundation of Discern's intelligence, Scout converts vendor best practices into measurable health checks and turns messy inventory data into a clean, enriched asset and application view. Atlas : Makes Discern usable for every stakeholder, from analysts to executives, by translating plain English into dashboards, charts, and the underlying queries that power them.

: Makes Discern usable for every stakeholder, from analysts to executives, by translating plain English into dashboards, charts, and the underlying queries that power them. Oracle : Turns data into understanding and spots trends, anomalies, and drivers of risk, then asks clarifying questions to ensure insights are actionable, not generic.

: Turns data into understanding and spots trends, anomalies, and drivers of risk, then asks clarifying questions to ensure insights are actionable, not generic. Pathfinder : Convert a long list of findings into a focused plan, prioritizing what to fix first using risk signals and business context, so teams can act confidently.

: Convert a long list of findings into a focused plan, prioritizing what to fix first using risk signals and business context, so teams can act confidently. Resolve : Operationalizes Discern by prioritizing work, coordinating next steps, creating tickets, initiating deployments, or triggering approved remediation actions, so teams reduce manual effort and speed up time-to-fix.

: Operationalizes Discern by prioritizing work, coordinating next steps, creating tickets, initiating deployments, or triggering approved remediation actions, so teams reduce manual effort and speed up time-to-fix. Mesh: Connects the dots across security tools and policies, helping teams design a consistent strategy, identify coverage gaps (including MITRE mapping), and prioritize stack-wide changes that improve security outcomes without breaking operations.

Together, these agents help security teams move from continuous assessment to insight, from prioritization to remediation, and from isolated fixes to a more consistent cross-stack strategy.

"We architected Discern to be AI-native from day one," said Santhosh Purathepprambil, Chief Product Officer at Discern Security. "What Cursor did for developers, we believe AI can do for security teams. Discern gives teams a faster way to ask questions, get answers, and turn intent into action across the security stack, so they can scale faster and keep their security metrics moving in the right direction."

"As the old order of static SaaS cybersecurity fades away, Discern's AI provides customized management of cybersecurity tools for customers and proactively updates their posture based on the customer's requirements," said Sai Venkataraman, Chief Executive Officer at Discern Security.

Discern is also proud to be featured in the marketplaces of existing partners Armis, Bitdefender, Bitsight, Jamf and SentinelOne, making it easier for customers on those platforms to discover and integrate Discern's capabilities. At RSA Conference 2026, the company will showcase live demonstrations at each partner booth. Visit the Discern Security website for exact times and locations.

About Discern Security

Discern Security helps organizations improve cyber posture through proactive, agent-driven security operations. By connecting security data, vendor best practices, and automation workflows, Discern enables teams to continuously assess controls, surface meaningful insights, prioritize remediation, automate follow-through, and improve outcomes across complex environments. Learn more www.discernsecurity.com

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SOURCE Discern Security