Discover Strength Celebrates 20 Years as a Pioneer in Boutique Fitness and Evidence-Based Strength Training

Leading Strength Training Brand Reflects on Two Decades of Growth to Become the Destination for "Resistance Exercise as Medicine"

MINNEAPOLIS, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover Strength, a franchise offering personalized strength training, celebrated its 20th anniversary on May 22, marking two decades of innovation, resilience, and leadership in the fitness industry. Founded in 2006, years before boutique fitness became a dominant force in wellness, Discover Strength helped pioneer the concept of specialized, personalized fitness studios centered around efficient and results-driven training.

Courtesy of Discover Strength

Over the past 20 years, Discover Strength has grown from a single Minnesota studio into a nationally expanding franchise, with 37 locations open and additional studios in development across the country. Throughout its growth, the company has remained committed to its founding mission: delivering scientifically backed strength training workouts that help busy people achieve meaningful results in less time.

"When we started Discover Strength 20 years ago, strength training was still largely misunderstood by the mainstream consumer," said Luke Carlson, CEO of Discover Strength. "Today, people understand that strength training is one of the most impactful things they can do for their long-term health and quality of life. As the brand that has spent decades providing the best workout, backed by scientific research, I'm honored to be going into our 20th year as the gold standard for strength training."

The anniversary comes at a pivotal moment for both Discover Strength and the broader fitness industry. Over the past two decades, strength training has evolved from a niche fitness focus into one of the most widely embraced approaches to long-term health, longevity, and wellness. Research published in the International Journal of Exercise Science shows that individuals achieve results with as little as two strength training sessions per week, an approach reflected in Discover Strength's training model. While countless boutique fitness concepts have come and gone, Discover Strength has continued to grow by remaining committed to evidence-based strength training and a disciplined, sustainable business model.

Since 2006, the company has differentiated itself through its signature approach: 30-minute strength training workouts performed twice per week under the guidance of educated exercise physiologists. Rather than chasing short-term trends, Discover Strength has stayed rooted in science and consistency, an approach that helped the company successfully navigate both the 2008 financial recession and the COVID-19 pandemic while continuing to expand nationally. The brand's developed program provides the perfect complement to a variety of health journeys, including injury recovery, athletic training, weight loss, healthy aging, and overall improvement of quality of life.

"As the fitness industry continues to evolve, we're incredibly proud of the fact that Discover Strength has continued to grow through every challenge over the last 20 years," continued Carlson. "We've accomplished this by staying focused on our mission: helping people live healthier, stronger lives through workouts that are efficient, effective, and backed by science. That consistency and long-term mindset are what have allowed us to build a brand with real staying power."

As the brand continues its franchise expansion, it is actively seeking both single and multi-unit franchise partners who want to invest in the growing market of strength training.

To learn more about Discover Strength's franchise opportunity, please visit discoverstrengthfranchise.com.

About Discover Strength

Founded in 2006, Discover Strength is a Minnesota-based strength training studio franchise built on the principle that busy people don't have time to waste on exercise that doesn't work. With 37 locations across 14 states, Discover Strength delivers 30-minute strength training workouts, twice per week with exercise physiologists. They help their clients look and feel their best in a fraction of the time. Learn more at discoverstrengthfranchise.com.

SOURCE Discover Strength