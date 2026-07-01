Discover Strength Opens Seven New Locations While Maintaining Industry-Leading Customer Satisfaction and Retention

Science-based Strength Training Concept Continues Nationwide Expansion as Franchise Growth Accelerates in 2026

MINNEAPOLIS, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover Strength, a franchise offering personalized strength training, is set to continue its impressive 2026 start fueled by seven opened locations, franchise momentum and strong consumer demand.

Already in 2026, Discover Strength has opened seven new franchise locations in:

Discover Strength

Roswell, Georgia

Flemington, New Jersey

Naples, Florida

Nashville, Tennessee

Plano North, Texas

Lake Saint Louis, Missouri

Parsippany, New Jersey

The new Georgia, Florida and Texas locations are all led by multi-unit franchisees, highlighting the confidence existing owners have in the brand's business model and long-term growth potential. Similarly, the Lake Saint Louis location recently set a company record for the most introductory workouts completed during an opening week, showcasing the growing demand for Discover Strength's efficient and results-driven fitness experience.

"At Discover Strength, we've built a model that's fundamentally different from the traditional gym experience," stated Luke Carlson, CEO of Discover Strength. "It's a truly exciting time to be a part of the brand and see so much success from our franchise partners. Our members work with certified exercise professionals in an environment designed for optimal workouts in just 30 minutes, with a focus on measurable health outcomes. That combination of efficiency, expertise and results continues to resonate with consumers and drive growth across our franchise system."

The brand's growth is supported by exceptional customer loyalty and satisfaction metrics. Discover Strength maintains a systemwide Net Promoter Score of 93 and achieved an 80% member retention rate across company-owned locations in 2025.

Founded in Minnesota in 2006, Discover Strength established a strong foundation through its corporate-owned studios before launching franchise opportunities in 2021. Since then, the brand has expanded to 41 locations across 15 states, including 31 franchise-owned locations. Throughout its growth, the company has remained committed to its founding mission: delivering scientifically backed strength training workouts that help busy people achieve meaningful results in less time.

As demand continues to grow, Discover Strength has several additional locations in development, including Edina, Minnesota; Wellesley, Massachusetts; Bee Cave, Texas; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Franklin/Cool Springs, Tennessee; Little Rock, Arkansas; and Orlando, Florida.

The brand also recently hosted its 2026 Annual Summit, bringing together franchisees, Exercise Physiologists and corporate team members from across the Discover Strength system. The event focused on leadership, operational excellence and continued innovation, featuring presentations from former Brooks Running CEO Jim Weber, Great Clips CEO Rob Goggins, and women's health and fitness expert, Lauren Colenso-Semple, Ph.D.

"As the franchise system expands, events like the Annual Summit help ensure all aspects of our system remain connected to our overall goal of becoming the destination for resistance exercise as medicine," said Carlson. "As we enter new markets and help more people improve their health through strength training, we're focused on building a system that can scale while maintaining the expertise and member experience that have defined Discover Strength from the beginning."

Discover Strength has continued to attract entrepreneurs seeking a proven, recurring-revenue business model backed by nearly two decades of operational experience. The brand's streamlined operations, strong member retention and focus on strength training have positioned it for continued expansion in markets across the United States.

To learn more about Discover Strength's franchise opportunity, please visit discoverstrengthfranchise.com.

About Discover Strength

Founded in 2006, Discover Strength is a Minnesota-based strength training studio franchise built on the principle that busy people don't have time to waste on exercise that doesn't work. With 41 locations across 15 states, Discover Strength delivers 30-minute strength training workouts, twice per week with exercise physiologists. They help their clients look and feel their best in a fraction of the time. Learn more at discoverstrengthfranchise.com.

SOURCE Discover Strength