Discover the Joy of Sewing: The SINGER® Brand Invites the World to Learn, Create and Connect

Registration Opens for Second Annual Teach the World to Sew Day™ on Saturday, September 19 Featuring Free In-Person and Virtual Events Around the World

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For 175 years, the SINGER® brand has helped generations discover the confidence and creativity that come from creating something of their own. Today, the iconic sewing brand announced the return of its annual Teach the World to Sew Day™, a free global event taking place Saturday, September 19.

The second annual Teach the World to Sew Day™ on Saturday, September 19 will offer free, beginner-friendly sewing experiences in person and virtually around the world. Carly Olds, education specialist at SINGER®, showcases this year’s featured project, a sunglasses case.

"Sewing can be creative, practical, social or simply a chance to try something new," said Rob Will, Chief Executive Officer of SVP Worldwide, owner of the SINGER brand of sewing machines. "Teach the World to Sew Day is an open invitation to experience that for yourself while getting the guidance, tools and community to begin with confidence."

Teach the World to Sew Day™ Returns

On Saturday, September 19, participants can join beginner-friendly classes hosted by participating SINGER dealers, select Michaels stores, and additional partner locations around the world. This year, participants will create a sunglasses case. Those participating from home can sew along virtually by taking the class in the "Learn with Michaels" portal.

Last year's inaugural event brought together more than 5,000 participants across 17 countries and 5 continents. This year, the SINGER brand aims to welcome even more people as it continues growing a worldwide community united by creativity, learning and making.

How to Participate

Whether you're threading a needle for the first time or rediscovering a hobby you once loved, Teach the World to Sew Day™ makes getting started easy. Participants can:

Attend a free beginner sewing class at a participating location

Join the live virtual event from anywhere

Complete this year's featured beginner project

Connect with thousands of sewists around the world

Share creations using #WorldSewingDay and #SINGER175, and tag @singernorthamerica

Registration is now open. To learn more or find a participating location, visit singer.com/teach-the-world-to-sew.

About SINGER

For 175 years, the SINGER® brand has been synonymous with innovative technology and bold creativity in sewing. From Isaac Singer's patent on the first consumer sewing machine in 1851 to the world's first cloud-based sewing ecosystem in 2015, the SINGER brand continues its legacy of innovation with the launch of the first-ever SINGER® Smart Heavy Duty™ sewing machine in Fall 2026. Bringing smart technology and embroidery capability to the brand's iconic Heavy Duty™ platform, the new machine represents the next evolution in sewing innovation. Powered by the CREATIVATE™ app, creators can use their mobile device to preview stitches, adjust machine settings, access step-by-step guidance and discover project inspiration, helping them sew smarter and create with confidence.

The spirit of practical design and creative innovation that characterized the brand continues today. From fashion to home décor, embroidery and quilting, SVP Worldwide and its family of leading sewing machine brands, including SINGER, Husqvarna® Viking® and PFAFF®, are committed to growing and developing products for sewists of every level. Today, the SINGER brand of sewing products continues to lead the category by combining heritage craftsmanship with modern innovation, empowering a new generation of creators around the world.

SOURCE SINGER