TECHNOLOGY MEETS TRADITION, NEW SINGER® SMART HEAVY DUTY™ MACHINE AND REIMAGINED HEAVY DUTY LINEUP DEBUT, BUILT ON 175 YEARS OF SEWISTS' INSIGHTS AND LEADING INNOVATION

Marking its 175th Anniversary, the SINGER brand of sewing machines continues its legacy of innovation, introducing a new era of sewing for a mobile-first world.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For 175 years, the SINGER® brand has redefined what a sewing machine can do and has helped generations learn to create, from first stitches to pieces that are worn, shared, and passed down. By continually listening to how people sew and what they aspire to create, SINGER has consistently brought innovations to market that reflect the evolving needs of the sewing community.

The SINGER Smart Heavy Duty and the next generation of SINGER Heavy Duty machines are debuting – further expanding one of the brand's most widely recognized product lines.

Today, the brand is introducing a new chapter with the Smart Heavy Duty, a fully mobile-enabled sewing machine that brings guided, app-connected support to its most trusted platform. Additionally, the introduction of the next generation of SINGER Heavy Duty machines enhances the brand's core lineup with updated performance and durability features, including a new Lifetime Warranty on the interior metal frame. The result is a more intuitive, personalized sewing experience that removes guesswork and opens the door to greater creativity.

The Smart Heavy Duty builds on the legacy of the SINGER Heavy Duty line of sewing machines, known for its durability and reliability, while introducing a more connected and intuitive experience through the CREATIVATE™ app. Together, they offer something new: a connected sewing experience for novice and experienced sewists that helps guide the creative process from setup to selecting stitches and fabrics, which results in moving through projects with greater confidence.

"At its core, sewing has always been about making something your own," said Rob Will, Chief Executive Officer of SVP Worldwide, owner of the SINGER brand of sewing machines. "What we're doing with the Smart Heavy Duty is bringing that experience forward, combining the heritage people trust with technology that helps you create, experiment, and keep going. Whether you're just starting or have been sewing for years, it's about making the process feel more natural and more rewarding – and continuing to lead the way in making sewing relevant, inspiring and cool for generations to come. We can't wait to see what you make."

A Trusted Machine Reimagined For How People Create Today

Built on the SINGER Heavy Duty platform, the Smart Heavy Duty maintains the durable, all-metal interior frame and incredible piercing power that have made SINGER Heavy Duty sewing machines a staple for generations. It is now backed by a Lifetime Warranty on the interior metal frame, reinforcing a commitment to long-lasting performance and reliability.

Now, paired with the CREATIVATE app, it introduces guided support throughout the sewing process. Users can:

Follow guided setup and tutorials

Use a mobile device as the control center of the machine, browsing and selecting from an extensive stitch library with real-time visualization of stitch adjustments before you sew.

Receive personalized stitch and setting recommendations based on the fabric and project.

Grow skills over time with integrated learning, project inspiration, and step-by-step guidance, all in one connected experience.

The new machine provides access to hundreds of stitches – including five buttonhole styles and a variety of lettering fonts – and comes embroidery-ready with a compatible embroidery attachment for those looking to expand their creative possibilities. Additional features such as an integrated needle threader, Drop & Sew bobbin system, and adjustable speed control are designed to simplify setup and give users greater precision and control.

Continuing a Legacy of Making

Alongside the SINGER Smart Heavy Duty, the next generation of SINGER Heavy Duty machines is debuting – further expanding one of the brand's most widely recognized product lines. These updated machines honor the trusted performance the Heavy Duty platform is known for, while introducing a new motor engineered for an even longer lifespan, and now backed by a Lifetime Warranty on the interior metal frame. The refreshed lineup also brings thoughtful updates designed to enhance comfort and usability for sewists of every level.

Together, the Smart Heavy Duty machine and the reimagined core Heavy Duty platform marks a new era for the SINGER brand of sewing machines – one that reflects the brand's enduring commitment to honoring its legacy while embracing the future with tools that inspire creativity, craftsmanship, and the joy of making, today and for generations to come.

The Smart Heavy Duty 9120™ and new Heavy Duty machines will be coming soon to retailers around the world. For more information visit www.singer.com/newheavyduty.

About SINGER

For 175 years, the SINGER® brand has been synonymous with innovative technology and bold creativity in sewing. From Isaac Singer's patent on the first consumer sewing machine in 1851 to the world's first cloud-based sewing ecosystem in 2015, the spirit of practical design and creative innovation that characterized the brand continues today. From fashion to home décor, embroidery, and quilting, SVP Worldwide and its family of leading sewing machine brands are committed to growing and developing products for sewists of every level. Today, the SINGER brand of sewing products continues to lead the category by combining heritage craftsmanship with modern innovation, empowering a new generation of creators around the world.

SOURCE SINGER