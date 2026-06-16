/C O R R E C T I O N -- Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels/

In the news release, Disney Springs® Resort Area Hotels Special Rate From $99 Now Stretched Through July 30, issued June 16, 2026 by Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels over PR Newswire, we are advised by a representative of the company that updates have been made throughout the release. The complete, corrected release follows:

Disney Springs® Resort Area Hotels Special Rate From $99 Now Stretched Through July 30

Families with kids can enjoy Disney's Cool KIDS' SUMMER at a cool room rate discount

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels announced they are stretching their special spring rate offer, starting at $99 per night plus tax and resort fees, to book and stay now through July 30.

Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels announced they are stretching their special spring rate offer, starting at $99 per night plus tax, to book and stay now through July 30. Guests who book and stay will have the chance to enjoy Walt Disney World Resort's Cool KIDS' Summer including Bluey's Wild World at Conservation Station at Disney's Animal Kingdom. Photo Credit ©Disney. Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels announced they are stretching their special spring rate offer, starting at $99 per night plus tax, to book and stay now through July 30. Guests who book and stay will have the chance to experience Walt Disney World Resort's Cool KIDS' Summer including Jessie's Roundup: A Rip-Roarin' Review in Magic Kingdom. Photo Credit ©Disney.

Disney Springs® Resort Area Hotels offer the ultimate convenience and value: shuttle service to the parks and 30-minute early entry to all four Walt Disney World Resort Theme Parks every day. Disney Springs Resort Areas Hotels help make the most of a Walt Disney World Resort vacation, including Cool KID'S SUMMER, taking place across all four Theme Parks through Sept. 8.

Each Disney Springs Resort Area Hotel is an Official Walt Disney World® Resort hotel within walking distance of the area's finest shopping, dining, and entertainment to Disney Springs. All offer spacious accommodations, luxurious amenities, delicious dining and relaxing recreation. The collection includes the DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando ($124), Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando ($162), Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace ($183), Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista ($148), Holiday Inn Orlando Disney Springs ($99), Renaissance Orlando Resort and Spa ($129) and Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista ($99).

This special rate offer is exclusively available through the promotion website and not valid with any other special offer. Some blackout dates may apply, and availability may be limited. The rates do not include resort service fees, daily parking fees (if applicable), taxes or gratuities.

Additional Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels guest benefits include:

Hourly shuttle service – Hourly shuttle service is available to all four Walt Disney World Theme Parks.

– Hourly shuttle service is available to all four Walt Disney World Theme Parks. Early Access – 30-minute early entry to each of the four Walt Disney World Theme Parks daily.

– 30-minute early entry to each of the four Walt Disney World Theme Parks daily. Golf — Discounts on rental equipment for all four Walt Disney World Golf championship courses.

— Discounts on rental equipment for all four Walt Disney World Golf championship courses. Passport to Savings -- Exclusive discounts and special offers from select Disney Springs restaurants, shops, and kiosks.

Exclusive discounts and special offers from select Disney Springs restaurants, shops, and kiosks. Theme Park Tickets – Guests may purchase theme park tickets, including the 4-Park Magic Ticket, which includes admission to each of the four Walt Disney World theme parks. Additional terms may apply.

Cool KIDS' SUMMER, now through Sept. 8, gives families a whole new way to experience Walt Disney World Resort with limited-time experiences, classic attractions, beloved shows and special offers including:

Bluey's Wild World at Conservation Station® -- Bluey and Bingo are now at Disney's Animal Kingdom® Theme Park! Open now and staying beyond Cool KIDS' SUMMER, guests can play games and dance with Bluey and Bingo at Conservation Station. Once guests hop off the Wildlife Express Train, it's time for fun. Play special games directly from "Bluey" episodes, and even discover animals native to Bluey's home country, Australia, at "Jumping Junction."

Jessie's Roundup: A Rip-Roarin' Review Presented by Babybel® -- This summer, guests can mosey over to the Diamond Horseshoe in Frontierland to join Jessie, Woody, Bullseye and their pals for singing, dancing and other playful activities.

GoofyCore -- GoofyCore at CommuniCore Hall in EPCOT® is a limited time Cool KIDS' SUMMER exclusive for the whole family to experience the wacky works of Goofy's Game Machine. With zany activities like Goofy Says, Balloon Bonanza and more, Goofy and the GOOF TROOP are ready for some fun!

Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live! -- Inspired by Disney Jr.'s hit series Mickey Mouse Clubhouse on Disney+, this experience at Disney's Hollywood Studios® invites the entire family to join Mickey Mouse and his pals for a fun-filled celebration, complete with upbeat original songs to bop to.

DescenDANCE Party x Camp Rock Jam – On select nights near the AdventHealth Waterside Stage at Disney Springs, guests can show off their best dance moves to chart-topping hits from some of Disney Channel's well-loved movies series—Descendents and Camp Rock.

Disney Friends Make a Splash at Water Parks – Soak up the Florida sun at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon water park or cool off at Disney's Blizzard Beach water park, plus enjoy games, dance parties and other fun activities at both water parks all summer long! Disney H2O Glow After Hours, a separately ticketed event, returns to Typhoon Lagoon on select nights, June 2 through September 5.

About Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels

The Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels are a collection of seven independently owned hotels located at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Just steps from Disney Springs, these Official Walt Disney World Hotels combine the magic of Disney with the comfort and value of the world's leading hotel brands. With a variety of accommodations and price points for families, groups, and business travelers, the Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels offer a convenient and flexible way to immerse yourself in the magic of a Walt Disney World vacation. For more information, please visit disneyspringshotels.com.

Contact:

Joel Staley

4072429994

[email protected]

SOURCE Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels