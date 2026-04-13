Disney Springs® Resort Area Hotels Extend Special Spring Rate Starting At $92

Stay close to the magic of EPCOT's International Flower & Garden Festival

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers seeking a Disney spring fling can find special rates starting at $92 per night plus tax, available to book and stay now through June 30, at Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels.

Photo Credit: (C) 2026 Disney. All Rights Reserved. More than 60 topiaries radiating with Disney magic, vibrant colors and the beauty of nature, welcome guests to the 2026 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival at Walt Disney World Resort. Guests can enjoy the enchanting springtime event, which includes topiaries, delicious food and beverages, live entertainment and more from March 4-June 1, 2026. Photo Credit: (C) 2026 Disney. All Rights Reserved. More than 60 topiaries radiating with Disney magic, vibrant colors and the beauty of nature, welcome guests to the 2026 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival at Walt Disney World Resort. Guests can enjoy the enchanting springtime event, which includes topiaries, delicious food and beverages, live entertainment and more from March 4-June 1, 2026.

Ideal for Florida residents, annual passholders and driving-distance guests, Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels offer the ultimate convenience and value: shuttle service to the parks and 30-minute early entry to all four Walt Disney World Theme Parks every day. It's the smart way for guests to make the most of a Walt Disney World Resort vacation including the 2026 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, which blooms to life now through June 1, with vibrant floral color, lush gardens and over 60 topiaries of favorite Disney characters. Guests also will savor mouthwatering bites at outdoor kitchens and listen to live tunes at the Garden Rocks Concert Series.

Each Disney Springs Resort Area Hotel is an official Walt Disney World Resort hotel located within walking distance of the area's finest shopping, dining, and entertainment via the pedestrian sky bridge to Disney Springs. All offer spacious accommodations, luxurious amenities, delicious dining and relaxing recreation. The collection includes the DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando ($124), Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando ($162), Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace ($183), Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista ($148), Holiday Inn Orlando Disney Springs ($92), Renaissance Orlando Resort and Spa ($129) and Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista ($99).

This spring special rate offer is exclusively available through the promotion website and not valid with any other special offer. Some blackout dates may apply, and availability may be limited. The rates do not include resort service fees, daily parking fees (if applicable), taxes or gratuities.

Additional Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels guest benefits include:

Hourly shuttle service – Hourly shuttle service is available to all four Walt Disney World Theme Parks.

– Hourly shuttle service is available to all four Walt Disney World Theme Parks. Early Access – 30-minute early entry to each of the four Walt Disney World Theme Parks daily.

– 30-minute early entry to each of the four Walt Disney World Theme Parks daily. Golf —Discounts on rental equipment for all four Walt Disney World Golf championship courses.

—Discounts on rental equipment for all four Walt Disney World Golf championship courses. Passport to Savings -- Exclusive discounts and special offers from select Disney Springs restaurants, shops, and kiosks.

Exclusive discounts and special offers from select Disney Springs restaurants, shops, and kiosks. Theme Park Tickets – Guests may purchase theme park tickets, including the 4-Park Magic Ticket, which includes admission to each of the four Walt Disney World theme parks. Additional terms may apply.

About Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels

The Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels are a collection of seven independently owned hotels located at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Just steps from Disney Springs, these Official Walt Disney World Hotels combine the magic of Disney with the comfort and value of the world's leading hotel brands. Guests enjoy hourly shuttle service to all Walt Disney World theme parks, 30-minute early theme park entry daily, and exclusive discounts and special offers at select Disney Springs restaurants and all four Walt Disney World Golf championship courses. With a variety of accommodations and price points for families, groups, and business travelers, the Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels offer a convenient and flexible way to immerse yourself in the magic of a Walt Disney World vacation. For more information, please visit disneyspringshotels.com.

Admission to Walt Disney World Resort Theme Parks and select special events require a separately priced ticket valid only during specific event dates and hours.

SOURCE Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels