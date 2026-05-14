Disrupting Brand Connection: Why Adipat Virdi Says Tech Without Empathy Is Just Noise

Technology keeps getting shinier while experiences grow emptier. Brands have layered new hardware, XR, and interactive tools onto old models without asking the harder question: why should anyone care? Adipat Virdi argues the real failure is not technical, but human.

TAMPA BAY, Fla., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovation does not fail because technology is weak. It fails because the human reason behind it is missing. On this episode of Disruption Interruption, host Karla Jo Helms (KJ) speaks with immersive experience designer and strategist Adipat Virdi about why brands across entertainment, fashion, healthcare, and beyond keep mistaking new tools for real progress. Drawing on work spanning Meta, the BBC, NASA, Nike, and Charlotte Tilbury, Virdi makes the case that "it's now less about buying and more about belonging."

DI: Episode 229

Why Tech-First Experiences Still Miss the Human Point

For Virdi, the status quo is a content economy that keeps producing more noise while creating less meaning. He argues that too many companies are still asking what new technology they can "veneer onto something" they were already doing, instead of asking what kind of human connection they are trying to build. The result is a market saturated with product, choice, and spectacle, but increasingly disconnected from the people meant to engage with it.

As audience behavior shifts, disconnect becomes more visible. Virdi says newer generations no longer act as passive spectators. "They want to be co-creators and collaborators," he says, not just consumers watching from a distance. In his view, the brands that succeed are the ones designing for agency, identity, and participation, not just for attention.

He draws a sharp distinction between interaction and real engagement: "There is a very clear difference between interaction and participation because one has agency, the other doesn't." That gap, he argues, is where many supposedly innovative experiences fall apart. They may look advanced, but they do not create ownership, meaning, or emotional stakes for the audience.

Virdi's Fix: Build Meaning First, Then Add the Machine

Virdi's answer is what he calls the Empathy Engine Framework, a model built around audience protagonism, ethical friction, embodiment, and the discipline of asking the "five whys." Instead of beginning with the device, platform, or format, the framework begins with a more fundamental question: what is the human why behind the experience, and how do you make it matter personally? In his words, "It's all about the why."

One of the clearest examples came from his work around the BBC's Syrian Journey. Rather than asking audiences to simply observe a refugee crisis, Virdi reframed the experience around a deeply personal question: "If your whole world was falling apart around you, what's the one thing you would not leave behind?" That shift changed the lens through which people engaged with the story, driving more users to return to the experience, stay with it longer, and connect with it more personally.

For Virdi, that same principle applies across sectors. Whether the product is a sneaker, a healthcare experience, a film, or a luxury brand, the real opportunity is to move from transaction to meaning-making. And that requires getting closer to root causes, not surface metrics. As he puts it, "The discussion that comes out while they are realizing what the five why responses are, that's where the gold is." His larger point is simple: in a world flooded with technology, empathy is no longer a soft add-on. It is the architecture of connection itself.

Links

Disrupting the Hi-tech Narrative: Why Data Without Empathy is Just High-Tech Noise with Adipat Virdi

Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you will hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about innovation and how they overcame opposition to adoption.

https://omny.fm/shows/disruption-interruption/disrupting-the-hi-tech-narrative-why-data-without-empathy-is-just-high-tech-noise-with-adipat-virdi

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/adipatvirdi/

Website: https://www.adipatvirdi.com/

About Disruption Interruption™

Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries — MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping, logistics, and more — and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews badasses who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits — and not-so-common — that are changing our economic markets… and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at www.disruption-interruption.com.

About Adipat Virdi

Adipat Virdi is an immersive experience designer, strategist, and speaker whose work sits at the intersection of storytelling, technology, and human behavior. Across projects spanning entertainment, fashion, healthcare, automotive, and social impact, he has worked with organizations including Meta, the BBC, NASA, Nike, and Charlotte Tilbury, and is known for pushing brands beyond tech-first thinking toward experiences built on meaning, agency, and participation. He is also the creator of the Empathy Engine Framework, a model centered on audience protagonism, ethical friction, embodiment, and the "five whys," which he uses to help organizations design experiences that turn passive consumers into active participants.

About Karla Jo Helms

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way, and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

References

Lean Enterprise Institute. (2018, July 19). Clarifying the "5 whys" problem-solving method. ean.org/the-lean-post/articles/five-whys-animation/

Nike. (n.d.). What is Nike By You? nike.com/help/a/what-is-nike-by-you

Deloitte. (2024, May 15). Deloitte's 2024 Gen Z and Millennial Survey finds these generations stay true to their values as they navigate a rapidly changing world. deloitte.com/global/en/about/press-room/deloitte-2024-gen-z-and-millennial-survey.html

Media Inquiries:

Karla Jo Helms

JOTO PR™

727-777-4629

SOURCE Disruption Interruption