Distributed Sun Leads Investment in trutility: an Energy Infrastructure Platform Built for Speed to Power and Return on Time

Seeded by DSUN assets, powered by its trucurrent subsidiary—over $1 billion in capital investment. AI-native at formation: intelligence deploying energy, and energy deployed to those building intelligence.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American electricity is not scarce. It is late. trutility, a next-generation grid infrastructure developer, owner, and operator of MW- to GWh-scale battery storage, community solar, distributed generation, and microgrids, launched today.

Distributed Sun (DSUN), the anchor investor, contributes a GW-scale front-of-meter development portfolio and productized IP, jointly with trucurrent, its behind-the-meter subsidiary, to power the new platform. trutility owns all assets contributed, the customer relationships, and operating system.

"The kilowatt-hour is the base currency of the U.S. economy. We make electrons liquid where and when they are needed so large-load customers can grow, the grid can perform, and the country can compete," said Chase Weir, CEO of Distributed Sun. "Institutional and strategic capital has underwritten our projects, portfolios, and platforms on both sides of the meter for 16 years. trutility is where these assets appreciate and value compounds."

trutility intelligence was born in data, not bolted on. A decade of applied decision sciences—wins, failures, earned heuristics—produced truSolar, the 2014 risk-and-readiness standard established with S&P Global and DuPont, and beEdison, the 2015 Bloomberg FiRe award-winning platform doing what large language models are praised for today. The premise hasn't changed; the engines have. Every process is engineered for autonomy: site, policy, and underwriting merge with cost, calendar, and returns at go; agents run 24/7, collapsing 30-day tasks into hours. The product: reliable, fast, liquid kWh for customers, at a price that tells the truth. Trust, underwritten.

"DSUN earned an average 9.2x MOIC on development assets since 2019 and a 14.3% average levered operating asset return to investors since formation. Delivering alpha is both the promise and the track record," said Jeff Weiss, Executive Chair of DSUN.

Contributed assets: GWh-scale battery storage, multi-state community solar, operating microgrids, 24 FTM BESS sites today, set to double this year—and distributed portfolios spanning 14 utility rate territories, underwritten with contracted cash flows offering merchant upside.

trutility manufactures operating cash flows at development cost and holds them through operation. Its portfolios have delivered above plan and appreciate after COD, where assets historically did not. Bond-like yield stapled to enterprise optionality. Built to be held.

Sixteen years developing, owning, and operating: 17 states, $1 billion-plus in customer savings, large enterprises and publicly traded customers, nationwide development funnels, declining acquisition costs. The latest: an EV fleet-charging microgrid, among PG&E's first Flex Connect partnerships, energized four months from groundbreaking—two years faster than the conventional interconnection path.

A dedicated operating company manages the portfolio for its full economic life; strategic channel partners announced next quarter.

About trutility

An energy infrastructure platform integrated from origination through operations, instrumented for autonomy, trutility owns and operates MW- to GWh-scale battery storage, community solar, distributed generation, and microgrids on both sides of the meter.

About trucurrent

The grid-edge operating engine, trucurrent designs and delivers behind-the-meter, on-site energy assets for the loads that think, move, and make—compute and automation, fleets, facilities, and manufacturing—serving Fortune 500 and large enterprise customers nationwide.

About Distributed Sun

A grid-scale asset platform and experienced underwriter, DSUN has deployed assets serving over 30,000 customers across 20+ utilities since 2010. An industry pioneer, its innovations have become industry best practice. The company has won the Department of Defense's Military Energy Resilience Challenge, Intersolar's Most Iconic Project of the Year, and a Telly Award for community engagement. Its first portfolio, sunONE (S1), returned 103% of at-risk equity in 15 months and delivered a 34% IRR; S14 is under development.

Media Contact — Maureen Bitter • [email protected] • www.trutility.ai

This release contains forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties; actual results may differ materially. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

SOURCE Distributed Sun LLC