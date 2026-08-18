Diversify Welcomes Two New Advisor Offices, Adding Nearly $400 Million in Client Assets

Live Oak Investment Partners and River Financial Group become the latest advisor teams to join Diversify.

SANDY, Utah, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversify, a leading advisor-founded wealth management platform, announced the addition of Live Oak Investment Partners of Austin, Texas and River Financial Group of Boston, Massachusetts. Together, the two offices oversee nearly $400 million in client assets, and bring Diversify's total assets to over $14 billion.

Leo Rotman of River Financial Group (left) and Mike Hostick of Live Oak Investment Partners (right).

Live Oak Investment Partners was founded by Mike Hostick. Having built and operated its own RIA for the past 7 years, the firm made the strategic decision to join Diversify to capitalize on the scale and capabilities of an institutional-quality platform and offload much of the administrative and regulatory burden.

"I interviewed several firms and found that Diversify has one of most competitive compensation programs in the market while allowing their advisors the flexibility to run their businesses the way they want to," said Hostick. "They also have all the tools needed to expand and scale our business and we're excited about utilizing all the resources that Diversify offers." Hostick continued, "The entire Diversify team has made us feel like family and we couldn't be more excited about what lies ahead."

River Financial Group is led by founder Leo Rotman. The Boston-based firm is yet another to join a growing list of advisors leaving wirehouse and insurance broker-dealer models in favor of Diversify's independent platform.

"I've spent more than two decades building River Financial Group to help families raising a child with a disability. Growing that kind of specialized practice requires a platform built for independence," said Rotman. "Diversify gives me the flexibility and infrastructure to launch the next stage of River's growth, while continuing to serve these families the right way. I am very excited about the possibilities ahead."

Diversify has eclipsed $14 billion in assets without taking on any outside institutional or private equity capital. The firm points to that independence as a defining part of its growth strategy, one that gives advisors consistency of culture and leadership, familiarity built over years of relationships rather than ownership turnover, and direct access to the people making decisions about the platform's future.

"Mike and Leo have built great businesses, and we're proud they've chosen Diversify to support the next chapter of that growth," said Ryan Smith, CEO and Co-Founder of Diversify. "These are some of the most important decisions advisors will make in their careers. At Diversify, these are not transactions, they are long-term partnerships that we treat with the care and respect that advisors deserve".

About Diversify

Diversify is an advisor-founded and advisor-led wealth management platform that empowers financial advisors and their clients with institutional resources and a boutique, personalized approach. The firm operates through Diversify Advisory Services, LLC and Diversify Wealth Management, LLC, both SEC-registered investment advisers, with securities offered through DFPG Investments, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Diversify is led by CEO and Co-Founder Ryan O. Smith. Learn more at www.diversify.com.

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Brett Beynon

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SOURCE Diversify