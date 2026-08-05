Diversity Action Alliance Adds Three New Board Members

New appointments strengthen expertise in governance, technology, philanthropy, public affairs, and communications leadership

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversity Action Alliance (DAA), the communications industry's leading organization advancing inclusive leadership, accountability, and organizational transformation, today announced the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors.

The newly elected directors are:

Bo Young Lee , Chief Executive Officer, AI4ALL

, Chief Executive Officer, AI4ALL Tonya Veasey , Chief Engagement Officer, Raben

, Chief Engagement Officer, Raben Dr. Eric Winkfield, VP, Group Manager and Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, M Booth & M Booth Health

The appointments expand the board's expertise across governance, artificial intelligence, philanthropy, public affairs, and organizational transformation as DAA continues to advance its 2026 theme, Collective Power.

Collectively, these leaders bring decades of experience advising organizations, building partnerships, driving innovation, developing future leaders, and strengthening communities. Their expertise will support DAA's efforts to equip communications professionals and organizations with the tools, insights, and relationships needed to lead through complexity and create lasting change.

"With these appointments, we've completed a deliberate strategy to build a board that reflects the same rigor and diversity of thought we ask of every organization we work with," said Carmella Glover, President and CEO of Diversity Action Alliance. "Bo, Tonya, and Eric each bring unique and valuable leadership and insight that will further strengthen our governance and help guide DAA's continued growth, impact, and long-term sustainability. At a time when federal policy is actively rolling back DEI, civil rights protections are under threat, and workplace cultures are being reshaped by fear rather than values, this board strengthens our ability to stand firm and keep this work moving forward. We are honored to welcome them."

"A board is only as strong as its ability to govern well when the pressure is real, and right now the pressure on this work is palpable," said Soon Mee Kim, Chair of the DAA Board of Directors. "These three appointments reflect exactly that kind of thinking. Bo, Tonya, and Eric bring perspectives that will sharpen our decision-making and expand what's possible for DAA. Their expertise will help us continue building programs, partnerships, and opportunities that create meaningful impact for our members."

The announcement builds on DAA's February 2026 Board of Directors announcement and reflects the organization's continued growth as an independent nonprofit dedicated to strengthening leadership representation, expanding opportunity, and advancing accountability across the communications profession.

About Diversity Action Alliance

The Diversity Action Alliance (DAA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit coalition working toward a communications profession whose leaders reflect the full breadth of society and the markets it seeks to reach. Founded in 2019 and an independent nonprofit since 2025, DAA unites agency, corporate, and nonprofit leaders to track who reaches and remains in senior communications roles, open the networks, and define the standards through which leaders advance. Learn more at diversityactionalliance.org.

Media Contact

Kelly Fuller

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Carmella Glover

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SOURCE Diversity Action Alliance