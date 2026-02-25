Diversity Action Alliance Announces 2026 Board and "Collective Power" Strategy, Signaling a Bolder Era for Representation in Communications

Eleven leaders spanning agencies, corporations, academics, advocacy, and media form one of the most diverse governing boards in the industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Diversity Action Alliance (DAA), the public relations and communication industry's leading data-driven organization working to increase diversity in industry leadership, today announced its 2026 Board of Directors and a new strategic direction organized around the theme of "Collective Power."

The announcement arrives at a pivotal moment. With mounting political and institutional headwinds challenging diversity, equity, and inclusion commitments across corporate America, DAA is moving from measurement to mobilization, assembling a board to both track the profession's progress on representation and accelerate it.

"Collective power works when there is a sense of shared leadership, multiple perspectives, and clear responsibility," said DAA President Carmella Glover. "Our 2026 Board reflects the strategy required for this moment by grounding our work in industry realities, strengthening governance, and ensuring we remain viable, responsive, and steadfast in our core values as the profession evolves." The U.S. Census Bureau projects that no single group will represent a majority by 2045, and multicultural consumer buying power is already measured in the trillions. In a world where decision-making bodies don't reflect the global majority, leadership representation is smart business, strengthening decision quality, innovation, and risk mitigation.

DAA's governing body is its most diverse yet, bringing experience across various backgrounds and industries, as well as a range of identities. Together, these leaders will guide DAA's strategy as a convener, listener, advocate, and accountability anchor for the profession.

2026 DAA Board

Soon Mee Kim, Board Chair

Board Chair Troy Blackwell, Jr., Interim Treasurer, Vice Chair

Interim Treasurer, Vice Chair Tony Cheevers, Customer Success Officer , Researchscape International

Customer Success Officer Researchscape International Sonia Diaz, Founder and President, Zaid Communications

Founder and President, Zaid Communications Bill Imada , Chief Connectivity Officer, IW Group

, Chief Connectivity Officer, IW Group Olga Fleming, CEO, MMC

CEO, MMC Mike Kuczkowski, Founder & CEO, Orangefiery

Founder & CEO, Orangefiery Michael Marinello, Managing Director, Head of Global Communications, J.P. Morgan Payments

Managing Director, Head of Global Communications, J.P. Morgan Payments Delano Massey, Partner, Multicultural Media and Correspondents Association

Partner, Multicultural Media and Correspondents Association Kim Sample, President, PR Council

President, PR Council Barby K. Siegel, CEO, Zeno Group

Additional board appointments may be finalized by mid-year.

One Year as an Independent Organization

The board announcement also marks DAA's first anniversary as an independently incorporated organization. Originally founded through a collaboration among the PR Council, PRSA, The Page Society, and the Institute for Public Relations, DAA transitioned to full independence in 2025, a move that gave the organization autonomous governance and the ability to set its own research and advocacy agenda.

Additional milestones and initiatives will be shared on the organization's channels in the months ahead.

About the Diversity Action Alliance

Diversity Action Alliance (DAA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization advancing an inclusive, globally minded communications and PR industry through inclusive leadership development, building leadership pathways, and industry research. For more information, visit www.diversityactionalliance.org.

