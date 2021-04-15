DJI Announces Air 2S Drone with 1" CMOS Sensor; More Info at B&H

Features Highlight

20MP Stills or up to 5.4K Ultra HD Video

Ultra HD Video 3-Axis Gimbal with 22mm Lens & 1" CMOS

MasterShots Automated Themed Filming

FocusTrack Subject Tracking Modes

QuickShot Aerial Effects

Hyperlapse Modes for Timelapse Videos

4-Antenna Remote with 7.5- Mile Range

4-Direction Obstacle Avoidance

D-Log 10-Bit Color & 12.6-Stop RAW

Super-Sized Sensor

Although it shares the same family name as the Mavic Air 2, the Air 2S Drone offers a significantly better camera system. Featuring a new 1" CMOS sensor that can shoot 5.4K30 and 4K60 video, as well as 20MP stills, the Air 2S's imaging capabilities now rival DJI's most sophisticated prosumer flyers. In addition to higher resolution video, the new sensor also supports many advanced imaging features, including 10-bit color and RAW format photos, as well as several proprietary capture modes, such as Intelligent HDR, Hyperlapse, and Panorama.

Updates Galore

In addition to the new 1" CMOS sensor, the Air 2S also includes the latest versions of several features and functions, including the newly released OcuSync 3.0, Active Track 4.0, and MasterShots.

OcuSync 3.0 is the latest and most advanced iteration of DJI's image transmission system. It recently made its debut with the DJI FPV drone, providing the reliably smooth images and ultra-low latency FPV flying requires. That same technology is available with the Air 2S, enabling it to transmit clear 1080p footage from up to seven and a half miles away.

DJI calls the new MasterShots feature the "next evolution of QuickShots," the popular autonomous shooting feature that allows pilots to capture cinema-worthy footage with a single press of a button. The number of available QuickShots has grown over the years—from the original four we saw with the DJI Spark to the 10 now available in the DJI Air 2S. And with the increase in number came an increase in sophistication, image quality, etc. Hence, they are now "MasterShots."

Ultralight and Portable

Of course, it wouldn't be a Mavic Air if it wasn't ridiculously lightweight. And despite the powerful new sensor, the Air 2S still weighs in at a mere 595g. That's less than 30g heavier than the Mavic Air 2, despite having a camera several weight classes above it. Bottom line: You get all the convenience and portability of the Mavic Air 2, only with a better camera, better autonomous functions, and more advanced features.

You can order the DJI Air 2S and Air 2S Fly More Combo now at B&H:

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1632435-REG/dji_cp_ma_00000354_01_air_2s_drone.html

Learn More about the DJI Air 2S Drone

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/video/dji-announces-mavic-air-2s-with-1-cmos-sensor

DJI Air 2S Drone – First Look

https://youtu.be/_8OLfWUBras

