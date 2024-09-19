DJI Announces Osmo 5 Pro Action Camera; YouTube Video First Look, DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Camera Now in Stock at B&H

News provided by

B&H Photo

Sep 19, 2024, 09:00 ET

DJI releases the Osmo Action 5 Pro camera along with combo kits and numerous accessories.

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is pleased to introduce the newest DJI action camera: the Osmo Action 5 Pro. While the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro comes with many of the same built-in features as its predecessor—a 1/1.3" CMOS image sensor, 4K recording capabilities, and stabilization algorithms, for example—it also offers some new upgrades to make recording your next adventure even more intuitive.

DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Action Camera – Adventure Combo
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1846517-REG/dji_cp_os_00000378_01_osmo_action_5_pro.html 

DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Action Camera Standard Combo
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1846516-REG/dji_cp_os_00000377_01_osmo_action_5_pro.html

Key Features

  • 40MP 1/1.3" CMOS Sensor, 155° FOV
  • Front & Back OLED Touchscreen Displays
  • Up to UHD 4K120 Video, 4-Hour Batteries
  • Live Streaming, 47GB Built-In Storage
  • SuperNight Slow-Motion Modes, Timecode
  • 3 Stereo Mics, OsmoAudio, Voice Control
  • 360° HorizonSteady Image Stabilization
  • Subject Centering & Tracking
  • Waterproof to 65.6', Air Pressure Gauge
  • Up to 13.5-Stop Dynamic Range

A next-generation 1/1.3" CMOS sensor in the Dji Osmo Action 5 Pro offers a 13.5-stop dynamic range for vibrant imagery. This range works for all video specifications, including the maximum resolution of 4K60 video, for high-dynamic low-light imaging and HDR recording. The Osmo Action 5 Pro can also capture 40MP photos and has an ultra-wide 155° field of view. Record your footage directly to the onboard 47GB storage or use the SD card slot.

Preview and frame your footage using the camera's dual OLED touchscreens. Both screens offer a clear and vibrant picture—especially the rear screen, which has a peak brightness of 1000 cd/m². Both screens also feature a specialized AF coating that ensures the screens remain responsive even when wet. You can toggle the "Always On Display" mode to monitor recording duration and specifications for lower power consumption without needing to constantly tap the display. Both camera monitors support 10-bit D-Log M footage and 10-bit HLG modes with color recovery for accurate preview.

Familiar HorizonSteady and RockSteady stabilization algorithms keep your footage smooth no matter the terrain. New subject tracking intelligently detects people in front of the camera and adjusts composition to keep them centered in every frame.

The Osmo Action 5 Pro is available in both Standard Combo and Adventure Combo configurations, the latter of which includes three additional Extreme Battery Plus units, Glass Lens Cover, Multifunctional Battery Case, and other mounting accessories. In tandem with the main camera release are additional accessories for expansion including the Flexible Handlebar Mount, Multifunctional Charging Handle, Cold Shoe Expansion Kit, and Helmet Chin Mount Clip.

YouTube First Look Video – DJI Osmo 5 Action Camera Standard Combo and Adventure Combo
https://youtu.be/S3ptbLQRR9E

Learn More with B&H Explora
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/video/introducing-the-dji-osmo-action-5-pro 

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 45 years. 

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contact Information

Geoffrey Ngai

B&H Photo Video
212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/ 

SOURCE B&H Photo

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Canon RF 28-70mm F2.8 IS STM Lens, Lightest & Smallest RF Zoom; YouTube First Look Video, Preorder RF 28-70mm F2.8 IS STM Lens at B&H

Canon RF 28-70mm F2.8 IS STM Lens, Lightest & Smallest RF Zoom; YouTube First Look Video, Preorder RF 28-70mm F2.8 IS STM Lens at B&H

B&H is pleased to share the new arrival of Canon's third lens of 2024, the RF 28-70mm f/2.8 IS STM for full-frame and APS-C EOS R-series mirrorless...
Canon Reveals EOS C80 Cinema Camera Boasts a Full-Frame 6K Sensor; YouTube Video First Look Pre-Order C80 Cinema Camera at B&H

Canon Reveals EOS C80 Cinema Camera Boasts a Full-Frame 6K Sensor; YouTube Video First Look Pre-Order C80 Cinema Camera at B&H

B&H is excited to introduce the Canon EOS C80 Cinema Camera, a major step forward for the Cinema EOS line that combines flagship features from the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics