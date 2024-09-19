DJI Announces Osmo 5 Pro Action Camera; YouTube Video First Look, DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Camera Now in Stock at B&H

DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Action Camera Standard Combo

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1846516-REG/dji_cp_os_00000377_01_osmo_action_5_pro.html

Key Features

40MP 1/1.3" CMOS Sensor, 155° FOV

Front & Back OLED Touchscreen Displays

Up to UHD 4K120 Video, 4-Hour Batteries

Live Streaming, 47GB Built-In Storage

SuperNight Slow-Motion Modes, Timecode

3 Stereo Mics, OsmoAudio, Voice Control

360° HorizonSteady Image Stabilization

Subject Centering & Tracking

Waterproof to 65.6', Air Pressure Gauge

Up to 13.5-Stop Dynamic Range

A next-generation 1/1.3" CMOS sensor in the Dji Osmo Action 5 Pro offers a 13.5-stop dynamic range for vibrant imagery. This range works for all video specifications, including the maximum resolution of 4K60 video, for high-dynamic low-light imaging and HDR recording. The Osmo Action 5 Pro can also capture 40MP photos and has an ultra-wide 155° field of view. Record your footage directly to the onboard 47GB storage or use the SD card slot.

Preview and frame your footage using the camera's dual OLED touchscreens. Both screens offer a clear and vibrant picture—especially the rear screen, which has a peak brightness of 1000 cd/m². Both screens also feature a specialized AF coating that ensures the screens remain responsive even when wet. You can toggle the "Always On Display" mode to monitor recording duration and specifications for lower power consumption without needing to constantly tap the display. Both camera monitors support 10-bit D-Log M footage and 10-bit HLG modes with color recovery for accurate preview.

Familiar HorizonSteady and RockSteady stabilization algorithms keep your footage smooth no matter the terrain. New subject tracking intelligently detects people in front of the camera and adjusts composition to keep them centered in every frame.

The Osmo Action 5 Pro is available in both Standard Combo and Adventure Combo configurations, the latter of which includes three additional Extreme Battery Plus units, Glass Lens Cover, Multifunctional Battery Case, and other mounting accessories. In tandem with the main camera release are additional accessories for expansion including the Flexible Handlebar Mount, Multifunctional Charging Handle, Cold Shoe Expansion Kit, and Helmet Chin Mount Clip.

YouTube First Look Video – DJI Osmo 5 Action Camera Standard Combo and Adventure Combo

https://youtu.be/S3ptbLQRR9E

Learn More with B&H Explora

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/video/introducing-the-dji-osmo-action-5-pro

